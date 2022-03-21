Watch Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent Return to ‘Rock the Block’ in New Sneak Peek

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are back! The former competitors return to “Rock the Block” as judges in this sneak peek of the March 21, 2022 episode.





Play



Nate and Jeremiah return to the Block as Judges! | HGTV | Rock the Block Find more great content from HGTV: Stream full episodes and more: watch.hgtv.com/ Get ideas and inspiration: hgtv.com/ Subscribe to HGTV on YouTube: youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=hgtv Follow HGTV on Twitter: twitter.com/hgtv Like HGTV on Facebook: facebook.com/HGTV Join Our Community: youtube.com/HGTV/community 2022-03-21T19:49:35Z

“We’re excited to be back as judges because we have a level of empathy for having been in this competition last year,” Berkus tells host Ty Pennington.

Though, Brent admits to being “so stressed out.” He adds, “This is so hard and it’s all about perceived value and what we find to have value.”

This week, the HGTV stars will be judging the loft in the main house and the “FROG” which stands for finished room over the garage. The couple lost season 2 of “Rock the Block” to “100 Day Dream Home” stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt.

As the episode description teases, “the teams aim to leap to the front of the competition.”

The HGTV competition follows four teams as they renovate identical homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Each team has a budget of $225,000 to transform the property in an effort to earn the highest appraisal value.

This season’s competitors are Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses”; Dave and Jenny Marrs of “Fixer to Fabulous”; Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas of “Bargain Block”; and Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson of “Married to Real Estate.”

The Tables Have Turned When Brent & Berkus Reunite with Sherrod & Jackson

The episode will see “The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project” stars reunite with Sherrod and Jackson who appeared as judges on the last season of “Rock the Block.”

“Tables are turned,” Brent proclaims when the two couples come face-to-face.

The “Married to Real Estate” stars reveal they are “exhausted” when welcoming the interior designers to their renovation.

“I’m feeling a bit stressed because I don’t know if my design skills are on the level of Nate and Jeremiah judging,” Sherrod says in a confessional. “Like, I’m really feeling insecure today.”

So far, the Atlanta-based couple has won the “Living Room Showdown.”

Other ‘Rock the Block’ Alum Return to Judge

Brent and Berkus are not the only “Rock the Block” alum returning to judge on this season.

“Help! I Wrecked My House” star Jasmine Roth returned to judge for the second time since winning season 1. This season, she determined which living room and foyer added the most value.

Two-time competitor Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” paired up with season 2 judge Page Turner to evaluate the main bedroom suites. “Unsellable Houses” stars Lamb and Davis won the challenge.

In an upcoming episode, season 1 contestant Mina Starsiak Hawk will be joined by her mother and “Good Bones” costar, Karen E Laine, to judge exterior spaces.

Last season’s winners, the Kleinschmidts, and season 1 host Drew Scott will appear in the season finale “for a final home walk-through before announcing the winning team,” according to an HGTV press release.

“New Kids on the Block” members Jonathan and Jordan Knight also appeared as judges this season, evaluating kitchens.

“Rock the Block” airs Mondays on HGTV at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is available to stream on discovery+.

READ NEXT: ‘Vacation House Rules’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?