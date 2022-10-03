​​‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022 Spoilers for Episode 2

Clad in bathing suits and sunblock, Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars are looking for love on the beaches of Mexico in episode 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” The first 20 arrived during last week’s premiere.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 8 OF “BACHELOR IN PARADISE.”

But in the final minutes of the episode, Victoria Fuller descended the stairs with a date card in hand. How will her entrance shake up paradise? Are any love connections forming? Who will receive a rose?

The women going into the first rose ceremony are:

Sierra Jackson, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Jill Chin, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin, Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”

Teddi Wright, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Shanae Ankney, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Hunter Haag, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Genevieve Parisi, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Serene Russell, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris, Ben Higgins’ season of “The Bachelor”

Kira Mengistu, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Hailey Malles, Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor”

Victoria Fuller, Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor”

The men going into the first rose ceremony are:

Jacob Rapini, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Brandon Jones, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Justin Glaze, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Logan Palmer, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Andrew Spencer, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Johnny DePhillipo, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio, Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Casey Woods, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Romeo Alexander, Michelle Young’s season of “The Bachelorette”

Here is what you need to know:

Romance Is Blossoming Between Michael Allio & Sierra Jackson

Love seems to be in the air between Michael Allio and Sierra Jackson.

“Since my wife passed away, dating is really challenging. You know, I get scared. But hopefully, I find that person here,” the single father says in a confessional.

As he goes on to explain to Jackson in a promo, “This whole thing is so unfamiliar to me. Like, one thing, I really am scared of is that I’m not ready.”

“I feel like whoever you do end up choosing, right? Like, whoever it is, that it’s not like replacing her,” Jackson responds. The pair lock lips in the clip, with Allio saying that they “get each other.”

“I had no idea Sierra and I would have this kind of connection. I can’t not feel that one,” he adds in a confessional.

Victoria Fuller ‘Makes Waves’ With Her Date Card

Victoria Fuller’s surprise arrival at the end of the premiere is set to “make waves” according to ABC. The 28-year-old poses a problem for Genevieve Parisi and Justin Glaze’s burgeoning romance.

“Conversation is so easy and I wouldn’t continue to talk to Justin like if I didn’t see it going somewhere so I absolutely see potential,” Parisi said in a confessional during last week’s episode. “I feel good about our connection, so I am so confident about getting his rose. I’m just really looking forward to getting to know him better, hopefully.”

But armed with a date card, Fuller has her sights set on Glaze.

As she said in the premiere, “I think Justin is really, really cool. I feel like, with him, there could be, like, potential for something really fun. I think at this point in my life, I just know who I am and I know exactly what I want and hopefully, he can handle me ‘cause I’m a lot.”

The runner-up on Katie Thurston’s season accepts the invitation. In the trailer, the duo is seen driving an ATV through waterfalls and diving on cliffs.

As Glaze quips, “I can’t say I’ve gotten a girl this wet, so this is new.”

What does the date mean for his relationship with Parisi?

In a promo, she tells him, “You’re crazy. You can’t do this to me.” Glaze responds, “It’s day two, who cares?”

Who Is Salley?

“Who’s Salley?” is the question on Lace Morris’ mind when she finds a mysterious black suitcase in the women’s bedroom, according to a promo.

“So, I go upstairs and a suitcase is there and we turn it and it says, ‘Salley,’” explains Genevieve Parisi in the clip. “A ton of people from Bachelor Nation went to Stagecoach and Salley was all over Justin. Justin was all over Salley. I’m just trying to figure out why Salley’s stuff is here.”

She appears to be referencing Salley Carson, Parisi’s castmate on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

Morris, Parisi and a group of the other female beachgoers decide to investigate the luggage’s contents. Inside, they find blonde hair extensions, a waffle maker and something a little more adult.

“There was a vibrator in her suitcase going off. I truly don’t even know where to begin,” Morris adds in a confessional.

It remains unclear if Carson is actually on the beach yet, but Reality Steve reported she is expected to arrive before the second rose ceremony. But the blogger adds, “production did her dirty and she wanted no part of being there anymore, so she left.”

Romeo Alexander Causes ‘a Shakespearian Chain Reaction’

Romeo Alexander is caught in a love triangle that is only ramping up. As ABC teased, “one man’s indecision sets off a Shakespearean chain reaction.”

As viewers saw during the premiere, the 33-year-old was caught between Kira Mengistu and Jill Chin.

“Romeo and I were there for each other in a time in our lives where it was like very tumultuous and so I just like, I do miss that friendship,” Chin explained during a confessional. “And so we haven’t really been able to talk. And then, of course, we’re having a conversation and Kira comes and she interrupts it and she steals my drink. She’s always gone after guys that I’ve liked.”

Alexander later tells her, “I like you. I’ve always liked you, from the start. And I don’t like that this has interfered with that. And I don’t really have, I don’t have a connection with Kira. And I want to move on and just have a clean slate.”

However, the drama continued and Mengistu confronted Chin for “slut shaming.”

A promo for this week’s episode hints at the triangle becoming a square, hinting at a possible love connection between Alexander and Brittany Galvin.

“I thought, like, Romeo was supposed to be kind of like laser-focused on one woman,” bartender Wells Adams says in the clip, referencing the famous Shakespearean character. “But no, apparently, there’s multiple Juliets out there. Maybe he’s more of a Mercutio. He dies in the end! Well, actually, they all die. He dies in the middle. When it comes to Romeo, I think our friend Bill Shakespeare said it best, ‘A fool thinks himself to be wise, but a wise man knows himself to be a fool.’ And that’s Romeo.”

So, who will Alexander present with a rose?

The Men Hand out the Roses

Twelve women vie for nine roses going into the first rose ceremony of the season. As ABC announced, the men are in charge this week.

According to Reality Steve, the following men give their roses to the following women:

Jacob Rapini gives his rose to Lace Morris

Brandon Jones gives his rose to Serene Russell

Justin Glaze gives his rose to Genevieve Parisi

Logan Palmer gives his rose to Shanae Ankney

Andrew Spencer gives his rose to Teddi Wright

Johnny DePhillipo gives his rose to Victoria Fuller

Michael Allio gives his rose to Sierra Jackson

Casey Woods gives his rose to Brittany Galvin

Romeo Alexander gives his rose to Jill Chin

That means Hunter Haag, Kira Mengistu and Hailey Malles are sent home. However, Reality Steve reports Mengistu returns the next day and leaves with Romeo Alexander. He added that Teddi Wright, who “wasn’t feeling it” with Andrew Spencer, and Sierra Jackson, who is dumped by Michael Allio, both self-eliminate.

Which Bachelor Nation Stars Are Next to Hit the Beach?

Some of Bachelor Nation’s biggest stars have yet to hit the beaches of Mexico.

On his blog, Reality Steve reported that Rodney Mathews, James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy arrive before the second rose ceremony.

He adds that Mara Agreat, Danielle Maltby, Hayden Markowitz, twins Joey and Justin Young, Ency Abedin, Lyndsey Windham, Peter Izzo, Sarah Hamrick, Kate Gallivan, Eliza Isichei, Jessenia Cruz, Tyler Norris, Alex Bordyukov, Rick Leach and Olu Onajide will also arrive throughout the season.

Members of Australia’s Bachelor Nation, Florence Moerenhout and Adam Todd are also expected to appear, according to the blogger.

