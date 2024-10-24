Blake Lively Starstruck By HGTV Stars in Chance Run-In on Sidewalk

Even Hollywood stars get starstruck when they see their favorite HGTV personalities in the wild. Page Six reported that actor and “It Ends With Us” star Blake Lively was out for a walk in Manhattan on October 22 when she ran into “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Page Six included photos from Lively’s run-in with the Gaineses, showing Lively (dressed in an oversized white and yellow jacket, yellow shirt, blue jeans, and pink Chanel clogs) asking Chip and Joanna (both in jeans and casual tops while walking around the city) for a selfie. The Gainses appeared to be just as excited as Lively in the photos, which also showed the trio engaged in conversation.

Blake Lively Has Been a ‘Fixer Upper’ Fan for Years

Lively has not kept her love of “Fixer Upper” a secret over the years. In 2016 she opened up about the former-HGTV now-Magnolia Network show while calling into a KiddNation radio show.

“Who doesn’t [love that show]? They’re everything goals. Their family, their life, I’m so obsessed with them. I can’t stand it,” Lively said on air. “Watching Chip Gaines wear assless chaps while eating a cockroach is amazing television. And then they do these most incredible renovations, and I don’t know where they’re buying houses for $10,000.”

One of the “Kidd Kraddic Morning Show” hosts asked if Lively had considered reaching out to meet the Gainses, with Lively responding, “Why do you assume that I haven’t done that? It’s the first thing that we did, it’s why we started social media. My husband [Ryan Reynolds] and I realized the power of social media. We were like, ‘If we tweet them, do they respond? Is that kind of like emailing them but cheating because then it’s like, a public email?'”

Lively went on to confirm that after reaching out to Joanna over social media, the two got to talking and shared text messages back and forth every once in a while, which Lively would screenshot and fangirl over.

Chip & Joanna Gaines Mark Major Family Milestone

Right before their run-in with Lively, Chip and Joanna took time at home to mark a major milestone for their daughter Ella.

“My baby girl is turning 18 tomorrow. I just might be crying while making the happiest bday bouquet 🥹 💐,” Joanna wrote in the caption of an October 19 Instagram post. Her video showed off the dozens of flowers she had to choose from while she arranged a bouquet for her daughter.

Later that night Joanna shared another update featuring the Gaines’ living room decked out with balloons, birthday signs, and her completed bouquet as she wrote, “One more sleep til our Ella is 18! My how time flies. 🥹 ✨.”

Ella is Chip and Joanna’s second child after their 19-year-old son Drake. The couple are also parents to son Duke, 16, daughter Emmie, 14, and their youngest son Crew, 6.

“Man, time sure flies. Our babies are babies then all of a sudden they are grown. 😭,” one user commented on Joanna’s second post from the day, relating to her joy and her surprise at how fast time is moving.

READ NEXT: Fans Congratulate Brian Kleinschmidt After Latest Filming Update