Brad Pitt Unveils Surprise Art Show, Inspired by Mistakes in Past Relationships

When Brad Pitt appeared in the 2020 premiere of HGTV‘s “Celebrity IOU,” fans got an in-depth look at how inspired and involved the famed actor is when it comes to designing and building new structures. Now, the Oscar-winner has turned his passion for art and design into a new side project as a visual artist, surprising fans and art critics with his first art show.

Many of Pitt’s Sculptures Depict Pain & Violence

On September 18, 2022, the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, debuted a new exhibit that includes Brad Pitt’s first publicly displayed sculptures. The “WE” exhibit also features works from two of his friends, renowned British artist Thomas Houseago and Australian singer Nick Cave and Pitt.

The show — which will be open to the public through January 15, 2023 — “delivers a strong message of working together, creating something new and a sense of community,” said Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, mayor of Tempere, where the museum is located. Images of Pitt’s art, taken by visitors to the exhibit, have begun showing up on social media.

It was worth seeing the exhibition of Thomas, Nick and Bratt at Sara Hilden Art Museum. Especially I loved the 3-D work of Bratt Pitt❤️. The closer I looked the more I liked them and could feel the pain. pic.twitter.com/TAfs8NGIEn — Sari Neva-aho (@SariNeva) September 18, 2022

Pitt created nine sculptures using wood, plaster, and bronze for the show, some of which are painfully violent.

One of them, entitled “Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time,” is a huge molded plaster panel that hangs on a wall, depicting a slow-motion gunfight scene. Cast using multiple impressions of the human body, there are partial forms of faces, bodies, and handguns protruding from the panel, which he created in 2020.

Another massive piece, the size and shape of a coffin, is a bronze box covered with hands, feet and faces attempting to break through the structure. It’s called “Buried Needs.”

Pitt’s artwork also includes several houses, including the first sculpture he made in 2017 out of crudely-cut blocks of timber, which he titled “House A Go Go.”

Several other house-shaped sculptures, molded in clear silicone, were each shot at with a different caliber gun by Pitt himself, according to Finnish public broadcaster YLE, and reveal each bullet’s trajectory by freeze-framing the destructive energy. That series is called “Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound to the House.”

There is also a piece called “Slave To Our Vices,” featuring a person made of plaster, bent over a wood table with his head in an actual vice.

Pitt Says Sculptures Inspired By Getting ‘Brutally Honest’ About Mistakes He’s Made in His Relationships

According to ArtNet, Pitt began experimenting with sculpting in 2017, after his high-profile divorce with Angelina Jolie, with whom he grew an impressive art collection. It was reported at the time he hid out at Houseago’s Los Angeles studio for a couple of months, experimenting with clay, plaster, rebar and wood for up to 15 hours a day.

In a preview of his first art show, 58-year-old Pitt told YLE, “This is a new world for me. I’m not really sure how to speak about it, but I’ll do my best.”

YLE reported that though the imagery in his art may be violent, Pitt said it’s not a statement about violence in the world.

“To me it’s all about self-reflection,” Pitt said. “It’s about, you know, where have I gone wrong in my relationships? Where have I misstepped?”

Pitt continued, “It was born out of ownership, really. What I call a radical inventory of self. Getting really brutally honest with me and…taking account of those I may have hurt and moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

Pitt’s most famous relationships have been with ex-wives Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

brad and his art exhibition in Finland #bradpitt pic.twitter.com/xsGS75Acao — bored (@siimply_chloe) September 19, 2022

Pitt also revealed that he’d spent time with his fellow artists leading up to their opening at the museum, which is situated on a lake.

“It’s been so nice for us to be here. We’ve been having such a beautiful, beautiful stay,” he said. “We got a great spot on the lake and we have kept the fire going at night and it just feels really special for us. It’s been like a refuge in some way.”