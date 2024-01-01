Brett Waterman Looks Back at His First TV Gig

Not all HGTV hosts began on the network. Former network host Brett Waterman took to Instagram on December 29 to walk down memory lane with a look at his first television appearance.

“I have been getting a lot of inquiries lately about people finding me on a game show from the 1980’s called Card Sharks. This was my first ‘TV gig’ when I was at UCLA,” Waterman wrote in his post’s caption. The post included screenshots of Waterman on the “Card Sharks” set. The restoration expert scored multiple wins and was featured on three episodes of the series before his luck ran out. His episodes have since been uploaded to YouTube by the channel “The Game Show Channel”.

Brett Waterman Walked Away From ‘Card Sharks’ With Some Money

Waterman was excited to find his “Card Sharks” appearances, as he figured they would only live on in his memory. “It was a fun experience at the time, and it is something that I haven’t seen in more than 30 years. I assume that it was a one time thing with TV. Thanks to YouTube, I have been able to look back and see these once again. That was a long time ago!” he added in his caption.

Fans were just as thrilled to see Waterman’s throwback post, and took to his comment section to let him know.

“Too cool! I was on Hollywood Squares around the same time. I still have the cardboard name tag they gave me as proof! Good memories 🙂,” one fan commented.

“👏 Did you win anything??” another user asked, to which Waterman replied, “about $10k.”

“That was my favorite game show!! I love that you were a contestant!! Congrats on your winnings!!” a third fan commented.

“We can finally see what’s under your cowboy hat!” another fan commented, as fans usually only see Waterman sporting a cowboy hat in “Restored” episodes. Waterman responded to this user, “ha! I will share some photos without the hat! I think that people think that I am bald, but in truth I have hair. Ha!”

The Future of ‘Restored’ Has Yet to Be Announced

While HGTV has aired “Restored” in the past, it aired primarily on the DIY Network. When Chip and Joanna Gaines took over DIY, renaming it The Magnolia Network, in 2021 they ordered a sixth season of “Restored”, which aired in Spring 2023 and is currently available to stream on Max.

After the sixth season wrapped, fans began wondering when new episodes of “Restored” might be on their way, and took to Waterman’s Instagram comments to inquire. Waterman shared as recently as December 12, “I wish that I had news to share, but we are still waiting.”

Despite his network future being uncertain, Waterman continues to share restoration tips and clips from his work on his Instagram page. On December 8, Waterman brought fans along via video as he took a blowtorch to century-old church door hinges to strip away layers of paint that had been applied since they were first made.

Full episodes of the full “Restored” series are available to stream on Max.

