Fans Congratulate Brian Kleinschmidt After Latest Filming Update

HGTV star Brian Kleinschmidt took to Instagram on October 22 to share an update about his show “100 Day Dream Home” with his wife and co-host Mika Kleinschmidt. “The rest of Season 5 will be worth the wait…I promise! 💯 6 more great builds and even greater families coming your way. 🙌 Stay Tuned. 👀,” Brian wrote in the post’s caption.

Fans were thrilled to see the Kleinschmidts back on set, and took to Brian’s comment section with their reactions to his post, which featured a photo of him and Mika getting ready to film an interview segment for their show (with Mika standing on a small crate to be a little closer to her husband’s height in the final shot).

“Congratulations guys 👏 love you both so much 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 🎊,” one fan commented.

“Congratulations! I’ve been binge watching older shows. They are so relaxing to watch after a week of work. 😍,” another user wrote.

“Yay!!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for you guys to come back, I missed you both!! So thankful you and your teams have been doing your part in rebuilding after Hurricane Helene. Sending lots of love to both of you ❤️,” a third fan added.

The New ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Episodes Will Be in Season 5

Although season 5 of “100 Day Dream Home” has already aired episodes on HGTV, Brian confirmed in his latest post that the new episodes being filmed are also a part of that fifth season, including “#sea5on” in his caption.

Brian previously confirmed this news in a September 20 announcement post following the finale of their competition spinoff “100 Day Hotel Challenge”.

“It was such a blast competing against each other but we’re so excited to join forces and be teammates once again! 🤝 Who’s ready for some more 💯 Day Dream Home?! Good news…we’re only halfway there. The rest of Season 5 is going to be pretty EPIC!!! 6 brand new episodes coming your way soon… 🙌 Stay tuned. 📺 👀,” Brian wrote.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Not only are the Kleinschmidts celebrating the return of their HGTV show, but they are also taking time to celebrate their love. On October 10, Brian and Mika shared a joint Instagram post featuring two of the photos from their wedding day.

“I’ll love you forever no matter the weather. 🌀 💕 Happy Anniversary! 😘,” Brian wrote in the post’s caption.

The Kleinschmidts got married in Sedona, Arizona on October 10, 2015, making this their nine-year anniversary. They met in high school choir class, though they weren’t quite high school sweethearts, though Brian described their early days as love at first sight for him.

“Gosh, yeah. I was gaga over her, I could not even talk around her in high school. I was crazy for her,” Brian told The List in 2021. “I invited her to lunch every day and she would say, ‘I’d rather sit alone.’”

“I mean, honestly, no [I didn’t take his advances seriously]. I don’t think it was, like, really a thing. Because he always jokes. The thing with Brian and you’ll notice it in the show, everything is a joke. And so I kind of just didn’t really take it seriously,” Mika added.

Luckily, the Kleinschmidts reconnected years later and have been in love ever since.

READ NEXT: Tarek El Moussa Says Ex Christina Hall is Still ‘Haunting’ Him