‘It’s Payback Day’: HGTV’s Brian Kleinschmidt Pranks Wife Mika

Are the hosts of HGTV’s “100 Day Dream Home”, Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, officially in a prank war? Brian revealed in a new Instagram post that he has officially gotten his revenge on his wife Mika for her snake prank on him.

Mika worked with actor Anthony Anderson and his mother Doris Bowman on their 2021 discovery+ series “House Haunters”, a hidden-camera prank show in which Anderson and Bowman made unsuspecting home buyers believe the prospective properties that they were touring to be haunted.

The “House Haunters” hosts worked with Mika during their series to prank Brian, who believed he was coming in to help work on a renovation when the lights shut off and a snake slithered out of the wall.

Read all about Brian’s payback prank, including a video of the “House Haunters” snake scene, below.

Brian Kleinschmidt Scares Mika On Set of “100 Day Dream Home”

Brian Kleinschmidt shared his prank on Mika to Instagram, writing, “Payback time!!! 😱 Who got who better? 🤔” Brian talks about how Mika pranked him on “House Haunters” and how he plans on getting back at her while on set filming the season 3 finale of “100 Day Dream Home”.

“Mika’s on inspiration tours, so I’m kind of one house ahead of them, so I’m going to sneak into this house, find a great hiding spot, and scare the heck out of her,” Brian said, “It’s payback day.”

Brian’s post shows him hiding in the pantry while Mika is showing their two clients, a pair of newlyweds, a home to get inspiration for the home the Kleinschmidts are going to build for them, waiting for her to enter. This scene was left out of the episode, though another scene in the home is included.

Mika doesn’t go straight into the pantry, and Brian becomes nervous that she won’t come in and his prank will be for nothing when another production team member tells Mika to take a look in the pantry. Mika opens the door and looks straight inside, but misses her husband, who is hiding inches to her right. She exits and re-enters with the clients when Brian jumps out and screams, spooking his wife.

Mika respected her husband’s attempted revenge, but wasn’t a huge fan, saying, “First of all, you know how I feel about you coming on my inspiration tours. Second of all, I was hoping there were some snacks in that pantry, but instead this guy jumps out.”

Is “House Haunters” Returning For New Episodes?

“House Haunters” premiered on October 7, 2021, on discovery+. In addition to Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt, HGTV stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent also appeared in the series.

HGTV’s press release said that “House Haunters” was aired as a part of discovery+’s Ghostober event from October 2021, in which they promoted Halloween and supernatural content. While the series has not been officially canceled, new episodes were not included in 2022’s Ghostober programming, and the series has not officially been renewed for a season 2. It remains unclear if a second season will ever be made.

