Bryan Baeumler Rescues Beached Whale While in Bahamas

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are often flying from Florida to the Bahamas to check in on their Caerula Mar resort, and on his latest trip, Bryan jumped in to help rescue an animal in need.

“Had a Whale of a morning @caerulamar with @quintynbaeumler… Proud of the team and guests that jumped in to help Free Willy. 🐳 #BeachedWhale #Bahamas #FreeWilly #AlwaysAnAdventure,” Bryan captioned his November 6 Instagram post.

Bryan’s post featured photos and videos of him in the sky, flying towards the Bahamas. He then added multiple clips of himself and others discovering a whale washing up along the beach, and the efforts of more than five Caerula Mar staff members and guests working together to successfully return the whale to the ocean. Bryan’s post ended with a photo describing the whale as a “Baird’s beaked, or giant bottlenose, whale.”

Fans React to Bryan Baeumler’s Rescue Mission

Fans and followers took to Bryan’s comment section to react to his video of discovering and saving a beached whale. “Oh wow that’s amazing. Glad team baeumler and others was there to help him !!! Great job !!!” one user commented, with another user writing, “Best thing I’ve seen all day….made my heart happy ❤️.”

“Wow great job, love to visit there some time, have to put it on my bucket list 🙌 💦 🐋 ♥️,” another fan added.

One user had a question for Bryan, writing, “Great job everyone. How’s the coral reef that the family started a few years ago doing?” Bryan responded to them to confirm that the family’s reef is going “really well!”

Bryan has been enjoying the great outdoors all Autumn, as he shared an October 2024 post showing off the fall foliage as he rode an ATV around his backyard. “Looks fun. Canada? Or in the states. ?” one fan asked, with Bryan confirming he is in his home country of Canada in his response, “Georgian Bay.”

“Aweeeeee ~ there is no place like home 🇨🇦! Enjoy & be safe! 😘,” another fan wrote under Bryan’s ATV adventure post.

The Baeumlers Send Their Second Child Off to School

While Bryan shared his whale rescue video alongside his oldest son Quintyn (19), Sarah gave fans an update as she and Bryan sent their second child, Charlotte (17), off to college.

“So thrilled for you Char Char!! Mum is always so proud of you…even though you’ll be a flight away come first semester, I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter filled with so many adventures. Love always Mum 🥰 💕,” Sarah captioned a November 6 Instagram post. The post featured a photo of Charlotte preparing for college by attending the open house for High Point University in North Carolina.

On October 14, Sarah shared a full-family photo of the entire “B Team” in honor of Canadian Thanksgiving. The photo included Quintyn, Charlotte, and the younger Baeumler children Lincoln (13) and Jojo (11).

“So thankful for these five turkeys! 🥰 Wishing all of our fellow Canadians a Happy Thanksgiving. Hope this weekend has brought lots of family time, turkey and my favourite…apple pie 🧡 🦃 🍂 🍎 🥧,” Sarah captioned her post.

