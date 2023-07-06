Bryan Baeumler Reveals to Fans He’s Got a New Project in the Works

HGTV star Bryan Baeumler said he has a new project in the works.

Baeumler, 49, posted a picture of one of his sons via Instagram on July 1. The photo showed Baemler’s son in an airplane hangar. The Canadian HGTV star’s son was barefoot and gave a thumbs-up in front of some power tools and uncut wood. The background of the picture featured an airplane.

“Buildin’ stuff with the Boy,” he wrote about his son, Lincoln.

Though Baeumer teased there might be a new project in the works, he didn’t say what he was building with his son.

One fan asked, “When are you going to be back on your show.”

And the Canadian businessman answered, “Working on new stuff now!”

Baeumler and his wife, Sarah, have been married since 2004. They have four children: Quintyn, Charlotte, Lincoln and Josephine.

The Baeumlers purchased an abandoned resort in the San Andros region of the Bahamas while they were on vacation in 2017, per HGTV. Upon buying the property, renovating it, and opening the hotel — the Baeumlers faced a hurricane and a global pandemic.

They had to close the hotel six weeks after it opened, and stayed in the Bahamas during the lockdown.

Baeumler is the host of several shows on HGTV. The handyman and businessman made a career out of hosting TV shows about home renovations in Canada and then expanded to doing hotel renovations in the Bahamas. He is best known for shows like “Renovation Island,” and “Renovation Inc.,” “Rock the Block” and “Battle on the Beach.”

Baeumler Has a Unique Way of Getting to the Bahamas

In 2022, the Baeumlers purchased a home in Wellington, Florida, so they could be closer their property in the Bahamas. Bryan Baeumler joked during an interview with CityLine in 2022 that he bought an airplane, which he calls “SeaBeast,” for “half the price as a truck.”

Baeumler told CityLine they can fly “there and back” for around $120 in fuel, and save around $2,400 per trip by flying themselves.

“That’s how I justified it to my wife,” he joked, “And that’s how I’m going to justify getting a faster plane.”

Baeumler isn’t the only one with wings. His eldest son, Quinton, is learning how to fly a plane with his instructor, Nicole Wellman, according to other posts Baeumler shared via social media.

“As a Dad, there’s nothing quite like watching your firstborn Baby Bird fly away…” the businessman wrote.

Will ‘Renovation Island’ Return in 2023?

A new season of “Renovation Island” hasn’t been confirmed, but HGTV Canada said the network was casting for a new series with Baeumler, per Yahoo.

“We are now casting for a brand-new series where Bryan Baeumler travels off-the-beaten-path to help people who have left their old lives behind to start a unique business in a rural or remote location,” the casting application says. “Bryan uses his expertise of renovating a resort on a remote island to help you launch your own dream project.

“We’re seeking outgoing, energetic business owners to share their stories and renovations on-camera,” it continues. “We want to hear about you and your exciting dream project!”