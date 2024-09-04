Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Avoid Major Purchase While Marking Relationship Milestone

HGTV stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are in it for the long haul. The “Renovation Island” stars and “Battle on the Beach” judges took to Instagram in a pair of September 3 posts to commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated with a trip all over France.

Bryan’s post included a video slideshow filled with photos from the trip. In his caption, he shared some of the destinations they visited and noted one very important purchase they didn’t make while overseas from their homes in Canada and Florida.

“20 years of trying to figure it all out together…We celebrated with a little Paris, Cannes, Monte Carlo, St Tropez and everywhere in between, and we managed to avoid buying another hotel (for now 😂),” Bryan wrote. “Through the ups and downs, thin ice and solid ground, calm waters and raging tempests…we’ve created 4 pretty amazing little humans and have managed to achieve a few other things along the way. She’s an amazing Mother, partner in crime, and she single handedly caused a shortage of croissants, rosé and crêpes in Europe. Happy Anniversary, Love. Maybe we’ll figure it all out yet. ❤️.”

HGTV Stars Celebrated the Baeumler’s Anniversary

In her anniversary post, which also featured photos from their trip, Sarah wrote, “Forever and ever with this guy! Happy 20th Anniversary [Bryan], through this rollercoaster of life you have been by my side…even when you know I’m right and don’t want to admit it (I know how much it pains you) 🤣 To 20 incredible years together and all that’s still to come!! ❤️ 🥰 Today, tomorrow, and always – you will forever be my one & only – but that doesn’t mean I’m sharing my crêpe with you! 🥐 🛥️ 🌊.”

The couple’s fellow network stars took to the comment sections of their posts to join in the celebration.

“Hang in there Sarah. 🤣,” Brian Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” commented on Sarah’s post.

“Congrats B Team. You make it look easy. !!! 🎉,” Ty Pennington from “Battle on the Beach” added on Bryan’s post.

“Looks like a dream!!! You guys are too freakin cute! 🍾 💕,” another “Battle on the Beach” star, Taniya Nayak, wrote.

Even one of the Baeumler’s fellow HGTV Canada stars, Debra Salmoni, wrote in, commenting, “Happy anniversary to you two! What a beautiful milestone 🥂.”

The Baeumlers Are Filming Another Hotel Renovation

While Bryan and Sarah still own and operate the Bahamas resort Caerula Mar (which fans saw them bring to life on “Renovation Island”), they have been hard at work on another filmed renovation project in 2024.

While the exact nature of the project is being kept under wraps, Sarah has been sharing progress reports all Summer about the couple’s work at the Pines and Palms Resort in Islamorada on the Florida Keys. Her latest update, from August 23, showed the crews on site installing windows and doors at the resort.

It’s still unclear exactly when the Baeumlers’ work will be done, or when fans might be able to see the finished renovation on their screen. After Sarah shared a photo of a video camera on July 9, one fan asked “When will this air??? What’s the name??? Can’t wait!!! ❤️.”

“Stay tuned 😉 ❤️,” Sarah replied.

