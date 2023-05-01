Bryan & Sarah Baeumler Share ‘Wild’ Sighting From Their Airplane

We have liftoff.

HGTV’s “Renovation Island” stars Bryan and Sarah Baeumler are no strangers to the sky, as Bryan has frequently flown their family members between their Florida home and Bahamas resort Caerula Mar in his four-passenger plane, which he has named Cindy. Cindy’s latest flight happened to coincide with the April 30 ViaSat-3 Americas mission flight by the private space travel company SpaceX (founded by Elon Musk), giving Bryan and Sarah front-row tickets to see the rocket blaze into the night sky.

“Not your average evening flight #rocketlaunch 🚀” Sarah captioned an evening Instagram story featuring a photo of the rocket with its fiery trail behind it. Bryan shared photos to his account as well, writing “Had pretty good seats for the show tonight. Cindy couldn’t quite keep up…🚀#RocketMan #SpaceX”.

Bryan and Sarah each tagged their eldest son, 18-year-old Quintyn, and his girlfriend Francesca Guidi in their posts from behind the controls of their plane, and Bryan set one of his images to music, choosing Elton John’s “Rocket Man” as an appropriate choice given the proceedings. Bryan was also happy to respond to certain fan comments under his post.

“Let me guess… now you want a rocket ship 🚀” one fan teased, which elicited a response of “😂” from Bryan.

“Yeah that’s weird rockets go up to space not [across] 🤨 🤨 🧐 🧐” a second fan commented, referencing the fact that the rocket appeared to be travelling sideways along the horizon rather than straight up into space. Bryan teased “I guess the earth isn’t flat after all… 🤷‍♂️ 😂 😂”, but he clarified under another user’s comment, “they go on an angle to get into orbit”.

“That’s incredible!! Def didn’t see that from Exuma [an island in the Bahamas]!” another fan added, to which Bryan respond, “it was pretty wild to watch live!!”. Bryan and Sarah’s resort is in South Andros, not far from Exuma.

According to SpaceX, parts of the ship that blasted off on April 30 were reused from previous flights, namely two of the side boosters, which have served in multiple missions. A full livestream replay video of the April 30 rocket launch can be found at this link.

ViaSat-3 Americas Mission On Sunday, April 30 at 8:26 p.m. ET, Falcon Heavy launched the ViaSat-3 Americas mission, delivering the ViaSat-3 Americas, Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite, and Gravity Space’s GS-1 satellite to a geostationary orbit from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. One of the side boosters on this mission previously supported Arabsat-6A, STP-2,… 2023-05-01T05:43:10Z

Although only their first child was on board Cindy when Bryan and Sarah Baeumler saw the rocket launch, the Baeumlers spend as much time as possible with each of their children, and honored their oldest daughter Charlotte with special messages and posts earlier this week on her 16th birthday, which took place on the same day as the SpaceX launch.

“Happy Birthday to a strong, smart, driven, kind, compassionate and beautiful young Lady. Daddy loves you Charlotte, and I’m so proud of you every day,” Bryan wrote in his post to his daughter which featured photos of the teen throughout the years.

“You fill our lives with warmth, humour and even some sass! You continue to make us proud as you mature into the young woman we see here today. Thank you for your smile that lights up a room, your compassion for those around you, and your unwavering love and support you have for our Family ❤️” Sarah shared, encouraging her daughter to, “Always follow your dreams, stay true to your heart, and never forget how much you are loved.”

