HGTV Announces ‘Build It Forward’ Season 2 Premiere Date & Time

“Build It Forward” returns, with hosts Taniya Nayak and Shane Duffy surprising five new community heroes! Season 2 premieres on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, HGTV announced in a press release.

“Each local hero will get a surprise, life-enhancing renovation for their home and community project,” HGTV explained in a press release. The network announced that this season’s recipients are in Tulsa, Oklahoma; Denver, Colorado; Charlotte, North Carolina; Ontario, California; and Washington, D.C.

“Over the course of just a few short months, Taniya and Shane will crisscross the country to lend a hand and ‘build it forward’ with both home renovations and a special project that takes place at each non-profit as well,” HGTV explained on its website.

Duffy is a new addition to “Build It Forward,” which premiered in 2022. He replaced Matt Blashaw.

The builder is a partner at the New York-based firm, SD Squared Design and Renovation. According to HGTV, he is also a “Texas native and U.S. Army War veteran” who has appeared on shows like “Today,” “The Tonight Show,” “FOX & Friends” and “Watch What Happens Live.”

‘Build It Forward’ Was Created in Partnership With Lowe’s Hometown Program

“Build It Forward” was created in partnership with Lowe’s Hometown program, choosing its local heroes from the organization’s grant recipients, according to HGTV.

“At Lowe’s, we have an unwavering commitment to making homes – and hometowns – better for all,” according to the Lowe’s Hometown website.

“That’s why Lowe’s is investing $100 million to restore and revitalize community spaces across the country through the Lowe’s Hometowns program,” Lowe’s added of the program. “Each year through 2026, Lowe’s Hometowns will complete 100 signature projects chosen from consumer nominations, plus nearly 1,700 projects through Lowe’s stores, supply chain locations and store support centers across the country.”

Taniya Nayak Returns to Coach ‘Battle on the Beach’ Season 3

Nayak is back for her third season as a “Battle on the Beach” coach, but this season, the HGTV competition series has a twist.

“All three properties have two bedrooms and two bathrooms, yet they are not identical,” HGTV announced in a press release. “One house is 200-square-feet larger than the others, so the teams will go head-to-head in a kick-off challenge to determine which property they will overhaul.”

“Battle on the Beach,” which debuted in 2021, returns with six new episodes set in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It follows Nayak and her fellow coaches – Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” – as they help three up-and-coming teams of house flippers renovate a beach house in hopes of adding the most value. “Renovation Island” stars Sarah and Bryan Baeumler also return for their second season as judges.

“The premiere episode will spotlight kitchen and dining room makeovers that set the tone for each waterfront property’s facelift,” according to the episode description. Throughout the remainder of the season, according to a press release, they will “take the living rooms, bedrooms, bathrooms and outdoor spaces in the underwhelming beachfront digs from dull to dreamy.”

HGTV announced in a press release that this season’s competitors are “married couple Ryan and Kelsey Mansingh of Uniontown, Ohio; friends Ashley Basnight and Steve Lewis of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and friends Ben Argall and Pete Meldrum of the Upper Peninsula, Michigan.”

Season 3 of “Battle on the Beach” premieres on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

