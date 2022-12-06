HGTV Star Marries Longtime Love

HGTV’s Chris LaMont is a married man!

The “Buy It or Build It” star married his longtime love LaToya in November, according to his co-host and twin Calvin’s Instagram. The couple was joined at the altar by their sons.

“Congratulations to my twin brother @thechrislamont and my now sister in law Latoya,” Calvin captioned a photo from the wedding. “It was an amazing day… welcome to the family sis…”

Despite previously referring to LaToya as his “wife” on social media, Chris revealed in a December 2, 2022, post on Instagram that it was now official. He celebrated his nuptials by sharing a montage of his big day.

The Dallas-based sibling duo star alongside each other on “Buy It or Build It.” The six-episode first season premiered in May 2022.

Chris LaMont Was Flooded With Congratulations

Chris’ Instagram post was flooded with comments of congratulations and well-wishes.

Among them was Nikki Watson, who works as a stager on “Buy It or Build It” and “Flip to a Million.”

“She’s sooooo beautiful and I’m very glad I was able to see to be there to witness [three red heart emojis] much happiness in your next chapter,” Watson wrote.

Someone else wrote, “Congratulations [red heart emoji] you make an amazing team and a beautiful family.”

One of the real estate developer’s followers commented on his new wife.

“Congratulations!!!!! You’re such a beautiful Bride and your 3 men are so handsome [red heart emoji] Have a blessed life together [red heart emoji]” she wrote.

Chris & Calvin LaMont Face off on ‘Buy It or Build It’

“Buy It or Build It” follows the siblings as they face off over their client’s future home. Chris is the “Buy It” brother who looks for existing real estate to meet their client’s needs, while Calvin is the “Build It” brother who pitches a new construction.

“Once their clients decide to buy or build, these brothers work together to deliver on the home of their dreams,” according to the series description on HGTV.com.

The brothers previously spoke to Heavy, explaining that “Buy It or Build It” is a family show.

“At the end of the day, you’re going to see something that comes from either a house that need to be remodeled or a lot that has nothing on it and you get the transformation from that to the end and get to see how the families love it and we’ll teach you a list bit during that way too,” Chris previously told Heavy.

And the duo admitted that working together was “fun.”

“If there’s one person I’m trying not to impress anybody, it’s my twin brother,” Chris explained. He added, “If I’m doing something wrong, he’s going to tell me. And if he’s doing so wrong, I’m not going to bite my tongue or what I think is not right. You know how we are as brothers. We are very critical. I’m gonna to say something too. So we keep each other in check.”

No announcement has been made about the series’ future, but the LaMont twins do not appear to be slowing down. As they previously admitted to Heavy, the duo would like to compete in one of the network’s competitions such as “Rock the Block” or collaborate with other stars on a show like “Home Town Kickstart.”

READ NEXT: First Look at Christina Hall & Tarek El Moussa’s New HGTV Shows