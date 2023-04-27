HGTV Star Will ‘Come to the Rescue’ in New Series

Carmeon Hamilton is returning to HGTV in its newly greenlit series, “Turn Your House Around,” the network announced in a press release.

She “will come to the rescue of frustrated Memphis-area homeowners who are stuck with houses that aren’t practical for their family’s needs,” according to the series description. “Throughout the series, Carmeon, with help from her talented team of makers and craftspeople, will create uniquely customized and functional spaces that perfectly fit each family’s lives, personal style and budget.”

The Memphis-native is a seasoned interior designer, explaining on Instagram that she holds a degree in Interior Design from the University of Central Arkansas and runs her own design firm, Nubi Interiors. HGTV fans will recognize Hamilton as the winner of “Design Star: Next Gen” and the host of “Reno My Rental.”

“Fans of Carmeon’s HGTV series and her popular social media platforms love to watch her step into any space and immediately come up with a myriad of easy and inexpensive ways to max out its style and function,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch said in a press release. “She will do even more for her clients in ‘Turn Your House Around,’ bringing her creative ingenuity and clever solutions to families’ homes in every episode.”

The series is slated for a 2024 release.

Carmeon Hamilton Won ‘Design Star: Next Gen’

Hamilton beat out seven other “gifted designers, renovators and social media brand-builders” to be crowned the winner of “Design Star: Next Gen” in 2021, according to HGTV. The competitors competed in weekly challenges in hopes of earning the grand prize, which included $50,000 and the chance to star in their own HGTV series.

Jonathan Adler and Lauren Makk served as judges throughout the season, joined by celebrity guests. “Carmeon delivered great work in every challenge,” Adler told HGTV.com of her win. “‘Design Star: Next Gen’ wasn’t just about finding the best designer. The winner also needed the ability to build a worldwide signature brand.”

As a result of her win, she headlined the six-episode series “Reno My Rental,” where she redesigned homes with renter-friendly upgrades.

Carmeon Hamilton Is an Expert Guest on ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season 2

Next up, Hamilton is helping revitalize small-town America as an expert guest in “Home Town Takeover.” In season 2, HGTV announced that Ben and Erin Napier have teamed up with Dave and Jenny Marrs to give Fort Morgan, Colorado a “whole-town renovation.”

The couples will “mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses and public spaces,” according to the season description. “The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.”

Also among the all-star lineup of guests are Jonathan Knight of “Farmhouse Fixer,” Molly Yeh of “Girl Meets Farm,” Ben and Cristi Dozier of “Building Roots,” Darnell Ferguson of “Superchef Grudge Match,” Lil Jon of “Lil Jon Wants to do What?,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Page Turner of “Fix My Flip.”

“Home Town Takeover” kicked off on April 23, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, with new episodes airing on Sundays.

