HGTV Issues ‘Important Alert’ About Casting

HGTV is always looking to expand its talent pool, however the network shared a warning about its casting processes for fans.

In a January 3 Instagram post, the HGTV Instagram account issued an “Important Alert” for fans, writing in a statement, “We don’t want you to be a victim of fraud. Please beware of any communication that you receive purporting to be from or related to HGTV and its programming, particularly any official-looking letters or random phone calls that request that you divulge personal financial information such as your social security, bank account, and credit card number — or asks you to purchase anything, including pre-paid credit cards.”

Fans React to HGTV’s Casting Warning

The network continued to clarify how their shows are cast in their statement, telling fans, “Casting for our shows happens through production companies. HGTV and its hosts do not contact anyone directly to participate in our programming.”

Fans were grateful for the warning, letting the network know in the post’s comment section.

“I’ve been trying to let Jasmin know this for over a month. It sounded so real until the 2nd message requested private info huge red flag. I’m so lucky I didn’t give them any info,” one fan commented.

“As a bank employee who deals with fraud every single day- THANK YOU. I wish other companies would do the same,” another user shared.

“Thank you for this message! 👏 👏 👏 👏,” a third fan added.

Some other users shared jokes about the statement in the comment section, with one user writing “How will this affect my upcoming scheduled appearance on Property Brothers as the long lost third brother…we still on?” and another commenting “Dang guess I didn’t really win the Dream Home 😫.”

While this user didn’t win the network’s Dream Home 2024 giveaway yet, fans are still able to enter the sweepstakes to win the Anastasia Island, Florida home. The entry period closes at 5 p.m. Eastern time on February 15, 2024, with the winner being chosen around March or April.

Brian Kleinschmidt, co-host of “100 Day Dream Home” on the network even chimed in, commenting, “Amen! 🙏” on HGTV’s post.

This Isn’t the 1st Time Fans Have Been Warned to Look Out for Scammers

While the network is reminding fans to look out for signs of a possible scam when receiving correspondence that appears to be from HGTV or one of their favorite hosts, this is not the first time this issue has surfaced. The network shared a Help Center article in March 2022 with the same warnings as its latest Instagram statement.

HGTV hosts have also warned fans away from scammers for years. Mike Holmes from “Holmes on Homes” shared a blog post in 2019 about the issue, writing, “It breaks my heart to think that people would use my name to harm unsuspecting people. I want to do my part to help those who have already been scammed, as well as prevent more people from being taken advantage of.” Holmes also did a whole podcast episode about the issue in July 2022.

“Renovation Island” and “Rock the Block” star Bryan Baeumler is another host who tries his best to keep fans informed, sharing a “SCAM ALERT” Instagram post in 2020.

