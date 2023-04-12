HGTV Announces the ‘Celebrity IOU’ Premiere Date & Famous Guests

Drew and Jonathan Scott will be joined by an all-star lineup when “Celebrity IOU” returns on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times, HGTV announced in a press release.

The series follows the twins as they help Hollywood A-listers surprise their loved ones with home renovations. “The celebrities will recount their deep thanks for deserving friends and mentors before jumping in with sledgehammers, power tools and pure muscle to demo and design,” according to the series description. “When the work is done, the celebrities’ passionate efforts will culminate with emotional reveals and stunning home makeovers that change lives forever.”

As they teased on Instagram, “Get ready to laugh, cry and feel all the love with.”

Since “Celebrity IOU” premiered in 2020, the Scotts have teamed up with some of the biggest names in acting, music and reality television, such Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Drew Barrymore, Snoop Dogg, Halle Berry, Kris Jenner and more.

“The celebrities we partner with are incredibly genuine—they really want to do something kind for the people who have given so much to them and others,” Jonathan said in the press release. “Their dedication to these special renovations is so moving, and I think that’s why we all ugly cry at every episode.”

Drew added, “With each new season, we continue to be amazed at the celebrities’ strong design eye. They all put in the time to make the renovations perfect for the recipients, and working on these projects together is both fun and challenging. And, above all, the stories are just so heartfelt.”

Drew & Jonathan Scott Help Heidi Klum Surprise Her Housekeeper in the Season Premiere

The “Property Brothers” stars team up with Heidi Klum in the season premiere to help the model and Emmy-winning host give back to her longtime housekeeper, Lucia.

Describing Lucia “as like family,” the trio will give her “the fabulous and functional home of her dreams featuring a comfortable yet chic open concept living area and a large kitchen ideal for family gatherings,” according to the episode description.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge will get her hands dirty, sharing clips on Instagram of her kicking down walls and laying tile.

HGTV announced this season’s other stars include Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Kristin Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Derek Hough, Jay Leno and Emma Roberts. The Scotts tagged Julianne Hough in an Instagram promo, teasing a potential cameo from Derek’s famous sister and fellow dancer.

“As the season continues, Drew and Jonathan will bring every celebrity’s renovation vision to life, creating custom spaces like a coastal-style backyard retreat and a modern yet cozy main floor,” the network teased in a press release. “In addition, Drew’s wife and new mom, Linda Phan, will step in to help the brothers create a perfect nursery for expecting parents.”

‘Celebrity IOU’ Is a ‘Fun Twist’ on Home Renovation Series

“Celebrity IOU” continues to be a fan-favorite, with HGTV reporting it drew in more than 14.2 viewers last season.

“Fans love ‘Celebrity IOU’ because it’s full of heart, humor, joy and inspiration—and, it’s a way to see our favorite celebrities in a real and unfiltered way,” HGTV Executive Loren Ruch explained in a 2022 press release. “Everyone wants to watch Drew and Jonathan get to know their celeb friends on a personal level as they demo and reno together. This series is a fun twist on home renovation that changes peoples’ lives, and it also brings in new audiences and delivers great ratings.”

READ NEXT: Hilary Farr Reveals Health Update