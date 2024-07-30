HGTV Star Cries Learning Show’s Been Renewed: ‘Means So Much’

For the second year in a row, HGTV star Chelsea DeBoer has been captured on camera crying happy tears over news that the network has renewed “Down Home Fab,” the home renovation series she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, star in together.

On July 28, 2024, HGTV shared a video on social media of the DeBoers opening gift boxes the network sent to their home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, including one that contained a surprise card informing them that “Down Home Fab” was renewed for a third season.

“We sent Cole & Chelsea DeBoer a few packages,” HGTV wrote over a blurry background, adding, “One of the packages included a big surprise!”

Chelsea & Cole DeBoer Unpackaged Several Gifts Ahead of Special Message From HGTV About Their Series’ Future

As the camera focused in on Chelsea and Cole sitting at home with two presents, with one labeled “open me last.” Cole then explained that they were to play a game of opening each item in the first box with their eyes closed and guess what the gifts were.

Among the items they opened — and correctly guessed — were a notebook, a boxed candle, and an ice cream cone-shaped bath loofah. After opening the second box, Chelsea opened an envelope with a card inside that she said read, “Cue the confetti” on the front.

When she opened the card, she looked at Cole and he began to read, “It’s official, we’ve been greenlit for season three of ‘Down Home…'”

He stopped momentarily and then exclaimed, “Are you joking!?”

As he laughed and hollered with joy, Chelsea shouted, “Babe, season three!” and he replied, “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe it.”

After the two shared a quick kiss, it was clear Chelsea had begun crying. Covering her face, she said through her tears, “That means so much.”

As she choked back more tears, Cole shouted, “Wooo! We’re drinking champagne tonight!”

Chelsea DeBoer Made Her Reality TV Switch From MTV to HGTV

Chelsea (née Houska) first rose to fame in 2009 on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant,” when she welcomed her first daughter, Aubree, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, per People. She then joined “Teen Mom 2” in 2011 as she was fighting Lind for custody and falling in love with Cole. In 2015, the outlet reported, Chelsea was granted full custody and, by then Cole was already helping to raise Aubree.

That same year, the DeBoers had an intimate wedding ceremony, per E! News, and threw a larger wedding and reception in 2016. In addition to raising Aubree, now 14, the couple also have three other children — son Watson, 7, daughter Layne, 5, and daughter Walker, 3.

After 11 years of being a regular on MTV, Chelsea announced she was leaving the “Teen Mom” franchise in 2020. In March of that year, as she and Cole were growing their home building and design business in South Dakota, she sent a direct message to HGTV, suggesting they consider a new show starring their family.

“I feel like HGTV is missing out on some quality TV by not following our home building adventures 😂,” she wrote to the network. “We’re ready to make the transition from mtv whenever you guys are lol!”

Though it didn’t happen overnight, HGTV was interested — and when “Down Home Fab” premiered in January 2023, Chelsea shared her three-year-old DM on social media. Halfway through the six-episode season, HGTV surprised them by greenlighting a second season, causing Chelsea to burst into tears over the news.

The second season of “Down Home Fab” premiered in late March 2023, and the third, according to HGTV, will debut in early 2025.