Chelsea Houska & her Husband Pose in Swimsuits on Family Vacation

“Down Home Fab” stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer enjoying a relaxing day at the beach with their family.

The duo — who marked their first year on HGTV when season 1 debuted in January 2023 — posted a series of photos from their beachside getaway. The couple didn’t reveal which country or state they were vacationing in, though some fans in the comments section said the DeBoers were spotted in Siesta Key, Florida.

Chelsea mostly used emojis for her photos, except for one where she wrote, “Woweeeee I’m grateful.” Cole answered in the comments section, “Love you!”

Chelsea, 31, was a teen mom, who welcomed her eldest daughter, 13-year-old Aubree, when she was 17. She met Cole,35, five years later and the rest is history. The DeBoer have been married since 2016 and have three children together: 6-year-old Watson, 4-year-old Layne and 2-year-old Walker June.

Chelsea posted a video that contained a bunch of moments from their trips, like Aubree swimming in the ocean; Layne eating pizza; Walker snacking on strawberries; Cole running into the water, and the family playing in the sand.

Fans Noticed Something Interesting About Cole’s Beach Photo

Cole only made one social media post — and it included an interesting detal.

At first glace, it’s an ordinary picture that shows Cole and Chelsea gazing into each other’s eyes on the beach. Walker June and Layne are shown in the background. The father-of-four captioned the photo, “My world.”

Some eagle-eyed fans in the comments section wrote that they noticed Chelsea had Cole’s name tattooed in script on her backside. It peeped out on the bottom of Chelsea’s black bikini bottom.

“It’s the Cole branding for me😍🔥❤️,” wrote one fan.

“I hope Cole has Chelsea tattooed on his,” wrote a second person.

“Y’all, I was coming here to comment on the tattoo and everyone beat me to it!” said a third social media user.

Other than her stint on HGTV, Chelsea might be recognizable to some people because she appeared on the MTV series “Teen Mom 2,” but left the show in 2020.

“After much thought and discussion with my family and friends, Cole and I have decided that this season will be our last,” she said on Instagram at the time. “We are forever thankful to MTV and our crew, who are like family to us. We’re parting on the best of terms and will stay in touch long after this.”

Is ‘Down Home Fab’ Coming Back?

Before season 1 of “Down Home Fab” finished airing, HGTV greenlit the show for a sophomore season.

“You guys don’t understand how much this means to us,” Chelsea said in February when HGTV first told her their show was renewed. “I have been refreshing the ratings all day because I just want to show you guys that we’re doing a good job. I just feel like this means so much to us.”

“Coming from a show like ‘Teen Mom,’ I feel like it’s hard to get people to believe in you,” she added. “And so I never felt like anything I did, anyone took me seriously. And this just feels so good, and I just I feel very proud of it. I’m so happy.”

Cole said he was “grateful” for season 2 of “Down Home Fab.”

“We couldn’t be happier. Thank you so much, honestly,” he said. “It’s a dream come true. It really is, and we’re extremely grateful for this opportunity. And we’re going to work our a**es off.”