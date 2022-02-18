‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Announces New HGTV Show

“Teen Mom 2” stars Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are trading in MTV for HGTV.

The network announced on February 16, 2022, that the series tentatively titled “Farmhouse Fabulous” will follow the couple as they launch “a full-time renovation and design business.” The series will consist of six, hour-long episodes with a slated premiere in spring 2023.

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” DeBoer said in a press release.

Houska added, “We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up–with four kids in tow– showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home.”

Fans were first introduced to Houska on season 2 of “16 and Pregnant,” when she welcomed her daughter Aubree, now 12. During its spinoff, “Teen Mom 2,” she met and married DeBoer. Together, they welcomed three more children – Watson, 5, Layne, 3, and Walker, 1. In November 2020, the couple announced they were leaving the show.

“With Cole’s construction experience and Chelsea’s bold instincts for design, as well as the unwavering support of their families, including Chelsea’s father, Randy, the couple are prepared to juggle their busy family life and start their own business,” according to the series description.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business,” HGTV’s SVP of Programming and Production, Betsy Ayala, said in a press release. “We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!”

The series is currently casting in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota area.

Houska & DeBoer Announced the Series on Instagram

Houska and DeBoer opened up about the series on Instagram.

“SURPRISE!!! Cole and I have our own series coming out on @hgtv !” Houska captioned a photo of the couple. “We have been working hard behind the scenes and cannot wait to get started renovating and designing homes for other couples in our area. Cole and I loved the process of designing our own home SO much so this has been a dream come true.”

Her husband added on his Instagram, “Keeping this a secret has been extremely difficult, so we are beyond excited to share with all of you! We cannot wait to get started renovating other couples’ homes in our area! Building our dream home was an amazing experience that we didn’t want to end and now we get to help others make their dreams a reality.”

’Survivor’ Winner Kim Wolfe to Star in New HGTV Series

Another reality star is getting her own HGTV series.

Former “Survivor” winner Kim Wolfe will star in the upcoming new series, “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” It is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

According to a press release, the San Antonio-based designer “will come to the rescue of homeowners who have major buyer’s remorse.” It adds that she “will use her expert skills to reinvent their lifeless spaces and make homeowners finally fall in love with their house.”

