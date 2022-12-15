Cheryl Hines Faces Her Fears in ‘Celebrity IOU’ Clip

Cheryl Hines learned an important lesson about demolition while facing her fears in the upcoming episode of “Celebrity IOU.”

The actress teams up with Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise her former assistant and nanny with a renovation of her detached garage, HGTV announced in a press release.

In a clip shared with Heavy, the 57-year-old wields a reciprocating saw and sledgehammer. But before she can start demolishing the garage, the “Property Brothers” stars inform her that “something’s been living up here.”

“My biggest fear is the critters,” Hines explains in a confessional during the episode. “If something came crawling out, I don’t know. Panic attack at the least.”

After knocking down a shelf, the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star screams as dust flies in her face.

“Here’s what the guys taught me, you can’t scream because then all the stuff flies into your mouth,” she added in the confessional. “It’s very difficult to do.”

As Drew tells her, “It came straight back in your face.”

That is not the only place the dust landed.

“It is down my jumper,” Hines exclaims in the preview. One of the Scott twins adds, “Oh god, you’ll be finding debris for the rest of the day.”

Cheryl Hines Has Enlisted Drew & Jonathan Scott to Surprise Her Former Assistant & Nanny

Hines will transform the detached garage of Sarita, her former assistant and nanny, into a work-from-home and guest space, HGTV announced in a press release.

The “Waitress” actress has enlisted Drew and Jonathan to renovate the space “into a gorgeous multi-function personal retreat and guest suite complete with a kitchenette, bathroom, built-in desk and Murphy bed,” the network explained in the episode description.

Having known each other for more than 20 years, “Sarita started as Cheryl’s assistant, she turned into a close friend as well as a nanny for her daughter Katherine,” according to the press release. “Sarita is a part of the family and Cheryl says Katherine wouldn’t be who she is today without her.”

According to an HGTV press release, Sarita is also a wife and mother-of-two.

Cheryl Hines Is Among a Star-Studded Lineup on ‘Celebrity IOU’

Hines is the latest in a star-studded lineup to appear on “Celebrity IOU,” featuring some of the biggest stars in music, acting and reality television. This season’s other participants are Drew Barrymore, Kate Hudson, Idina Menzel, Cindy Crawford, Terry Crews, Leslie Jordan and Wilmer Valderrama.

In each episode, the Scotts partner with a celebrity looking to “express their deep gratitude” to impactful people in their lives with surprise renovations, according to HGTV’s website.

“One of the things we love most about ‘Celebrity IOU’ is that it proves that special people can turn into your family,” Jonathan said in an October 2022 press release. “It’s amazing to see celebrities open up to us about their exceptional friends who have made a huge impact in their lives.”

Past celebrities to appear in the series include Brad Pitt, Viola Davis, Zooey Deschanel, Snoop Dogg and Kris Jenner.

“Cheryl Hines Gifts a Garage Makeover” premieres on Monday, December 19, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

