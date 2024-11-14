Fans Praise Chip Gaines for Generous Move

Former HGTV star Chip Gaines is celebrating his big day in a meaningful way. The Magnolia Network head and “Fixer Upper” star took to Instagram on November 14 to share how he was choosing to mark his 50th birthday by giving back.

“Halfway to one hundred and no looking back ⚡ As I get older, more and more my heart leans toward what’s really important in life and asking myself the question, ‘What good can I do today?'” Chip wrote in his caption. “Well.. today happens to be my 50th birthday and I’ve only got one wish, and it’s for the incredible patients and families over at [St. Jude Children’s Hospital]. I decided yesterday that for my 50th I’d like to do some good with a $50,000 donation and today I’m wondering how much more meaningful that number could get if we all jumped in and gave what we could.”

Fans took to Chip’s comment section with their reactions to his birthday giving, with one user writing, “Happy birthday Chip! I hope you have a really great day! Thank you for all that you do!”

Fans Share Personal Stories Connected to Chip Gaines’ Generous Deed

Other users took to Chip’s comment section as well. While many praised his $50,000 birthday donation, some fans also took the time to share their personal stories.

“As a mom of a son who just finished 4 years of chemo for leukemia, this makes my heart so happy. People will forget what you say and do, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel ❤️ ❤️ ❤️,” one user commented.

“Thank you @chipgaines! My 5 year old son is currently battling pediatric cancer. We are very thankful that you found a great purpose for donations and are so grateful for you to help these children!” another fan added.

“As a father of an 8 month old little boy who is battling ATRT, an aggressive and rare brain tumor, your support of organizations like @stjude is amazing. Keep using what God has given you to put good back into the world. Because it means so much to families like mine. Happy Birthday, cheers to 50 more!” a third fan shared.

The Magnolia Team Shared a Baby Photo of Chip Gaines

The official Magnolia Instagram account shared a birthday message for Chip on November 14, and included a baby photo of Chip dressed in full cowboy regalia.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to build @magnolia and work along side such an incredible group of human beings,” Chip commented on the post.

“Happy Birthday! Some things never change and in your case that’s a good thing. Adorable little cowboy!” one fan commented.

“Happy Birthday Chip, I pray your new year is filled with joy and laughter, it’s what you bring to everyone!! 🎂,” a second user added.

“Happy Birthday, wonderful Chip. Over the years your enthusiasm, kindness, joy of discovery and wisdom have lifted my spirits and taught me some valuable lessons,” a third user wrote.

