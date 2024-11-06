HGTV Star ‘Conflicted’ Over Upcoming Milestone

HGTV star Chip Gaines isn’t too sure how he feels about his upcoming 50th birthday.

“I guess in my mind’s eye Peter Pan never turned 50. You know what I mean?” said on “The Drew Barrymore Show.”

“When you’ve got this Peter Pan syndrome, you’ve always evaluated yourself through a childlike lens. Then it’s just like, how does that sort of co-exist with a 50-year-old reality? I don’t know. I just feel sort of like conflicted,” he added.

Gaines turns 50 on November 12. He will likely be celebrating alongside his wife and their five kids, Drake, 19, Ella, 17, Duke, 16, Emmie, 14, and Crew, 6.

Fans Reacted to Chip Gaines’ Comments on Instagram

Following their appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Chip Gaines and his wife, Joanna Gaines, shared a clip on their respective Instagram feeds. Many fans reacted to Chip Gaines’ comments about his upcoming milestone birthday and let him know that it’s not all that bad.

“My philosophy is that I am the youngest I will ever be right now, so I need to appreciate that & enjoy it!!” one person wrote.

“You got this @chipgaines I’ll be 54 in May…it’s just a number buddy!” someone else said.

“Age is just a number and be grateful you have made it to 50 a lot of people haven’t plus your healthy and wealthy you got it made,” a third comment read.

“Chip, you still have your hair and that’s a great thing at the age of 50,” a fourth Instagram user added.

On his birthday in November 2023, Gaines didn’t share a post to his Instagram feed, but his wife gave him a shout out.

“Happy birthday @chipgaines, you really are one of a kind,” Joanna Gaines captioned a video that the team put together in honor of her husband’s special day. She also shared a video of the family decorating their home for Christmas the same day.

Chip Gaines Feels ‘Torn’ About Getting Older

This wasn’t the first time that Chip Gaines opened up about his birthday, either. He echoed the same sentiments during an October 2024 appearance on “Today.”

“How does the little boy who never thought he would grow up turn 50?” Chip said on “Today.”

“I sort of feel torn in the sense that I’ve never been happier. I’ve got these beautiful kids who are developing these big, beautiful personalities. Here I am at 50 feeling wonderful from a family standpoint, but then my knees ache. And the other day I jumped off the back of my truck, which is a really normal thing for a guy like myself to do, and then for like a week, I was bugging,” he continued.

Then, his wife weighed in. “I think he looks great, overall, he feels great. I feel like he’s in his prime,” with Chip joking, “Maybe 50 is the new 35.”

While Chip Gaines might not be excited to enter the next decade of life, he and his wife have some exciting projects in the works. In October 2024, it was confirmed that the two are launching three “new family-friendly competition shows on their Magnolia Network,” per Fox News Digital.

