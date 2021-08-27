PHOTOS: Chip Gaines Shaved His Head for Charity

In the words of Chip Gaines, “That is a bald head!”

The “Fixer Upper” star finally gave into his fans’ pleas to cut his hair, sharing a video of his fresh shave on Instagram.

“Chip, you’ve got great hair,” his wife, Joanna, said leading up to his haircut. After he interjected, “You’ve always said it looks disgusting,” she responded, “I’ve never seen it this clean.”

When the star finally spun around, Joanna quipped, “Okay, Chip, you ready to see your fixer-upper?”

Gaines admitted he was feeling “all the emotions” after going bald, but he did it for a good cause. On August 23, Gaines announced he was raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and donating his hair to Children With Hair Loss, an organization that makes wigs for children who have lost their hair for medical reasons.

The hospital’s fundraising and awareness organization, ALSAC, announced in a press release that the HGTV fan-favorite raised more than $300,000.

Gaines Also Cut His Hair for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2017

This is not his first outing for the organization. The 46-year-old raised $230,000 through his 2017 “Operation Haircut” campaign and $998,000 with the help of other celebrities through his 2019 “Chip in Challenge”, according to an ALSAC press release. He and his wife also partnered with Target for some renovation projects benefiting the patients and families of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Chip and Joanna Gaines have provided an incredible amount of love, kindness and support to the kids at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the years. From a stunning new dining room for patient families staying at St. Jude Target House to a garden playhouse for St. Jude patients to play in – their creativity is matched by their generosity,” ALSAC’s President and CEO, Richard C. Shadyac Jr., said in a press release. “We’re thankful for Chip and his generous fans, whose giving determined his bold new look. Their support in funds generated will help St. Jude accelerate research and treatment for catastrophic childhood diseases worldwide and ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude.”

A Former Patient Joined Gaines in Cutting His Hair

Gaines was joined by a cancer survivor and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient, Bailey.

Earlier this week, Gaines shared a video fishing with the 16-year-old. In the caption of his Instagram post, he wrote, “Jo and I met Bailey back in 2017, and seeing him now as a healthy young man reminds me why we were drawn to St. Jude.”

Bailey is also now “free of his shaggy hair thanks to his haircut with Chip,” according to the ALSAC press release.

While Bailey’s story had a happy ending, the Magnolia Instagram account shared the story of another St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patient they met, Lizzy. She lost her battle with osteosarcoma in March 2018.

In the network’s Instagram Story, Gaines is quoted saying, “Lizzy was magnetic: her curiosity, the way she talked and moved, the way she laughed.. it was angelic! She was absolutely captivating.”

READ NEXT: Has Renee Zellweger Met Ant Anstead’s Kids?