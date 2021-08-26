Chip Gaines Is Cutting His Hair for a Cause

Chip Gaines has continued to grow out his hair, despite the protest of fans. Now, the star of “Fixer Upper” is revealing it was all for a good cause.

“WOW.. turns out some of y’all really don’t like my hair,” the 46-year-old wrote on Instagram. “But I can take it because I’ve been growing it out for a good reason.”

Using the hashtag, “#ChipInForStJude,” Gaines revealed he is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and ALSAC ahead of his haircut on August 27. He wrote, “I’m going to cut my hair, and I’m asking you to cut a check – and let’s see if we can raise a boatload of money.”

According to the fundraising counter on his Instagram page, he has currently raised more than $97 thousand of a $125 thousand goal.

As for his newly shorn locks, Gained revealed he is donating his hair to Children With Hair Loss.

Gaines Went Fishing With a Former St. Jude Patient

Gaines took to Instagram to reveal some stories of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients.

In one video, the Magnolia Network founder went fishing with Bailey.

As he wrote, “Jo and I met Bailey back in 2017 and seeing him now as a healthy young man reminds me why we were drawn to St. Jude. As if fighting diseases and cancer wasn’t impressive enough, families never receive a single bill. And I don’t know about you, but I think we ought to keep it that way.”

While Bailey’s story had a happy ending, the Magnolia Instagram account shared the story of Lizzy who lost her battle with osteosarcoma in March 2018.

In the network’s Instagram Story, Gaines is quoted saying, “Lizzy was magnetic: her curiosity, the way she talked and moved, the way she laughed.. it was angelic! She was absolutely captivating.”

Long Hair Was on Gaines’ Bucket List

“Fixer Upper” viewers may not have been fans of the Gaines’ longer hairstyle, but it was a bucket list item for the HGTV star.

“​​I’ve never had long hair, so for me, I’ve had all these odd bucket lists that I want to say before I die, ‘I did this and I did that.’ Long hair was one of them,” he told Access earlier this year.

Still, his wife’s Instagram followers were quick to insult the look in the comment section of a July 2021 post.

According to CinemaBlend, the comments included, “I love Chip, but please cut his hair,” “Chip, please cut your hair…please,” and “Can’t get used to Chip’s hair!!”

Others took it a step further. “Chip…. Please cut your hair you Looks older. I Love magnolia,” read one comment.

Another user added, “Chip Chip Chip you really need a haircut. The long hair is not a good look. Sorry.”

Though, one person who will miss the long locks is his wife, Joanna. While promoting the fundraiser, she wrote on Instagram, “I never thought I’d say this, but I think I’m going to miss it.”

