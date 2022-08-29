Chip Gaines Calls out Wife Joanna as ‘Emotional Wreck’

Chip and Joanna Gaines are embracing the last year before their oldest son, Drake, heads off to college. The former HGTV stars spoke to People about their 17-year-old starting high school.

“So we’re freaking out about that,” Chip explained to People. He jokingly added, “Jo’s been an emotional wreck. You can quote me on that.”

Joanna downplayed her emotional state, but Chip did reflect on the significance of this latest milestone.

“She sees Drake off to his first day of school, which in kindergarten, it makes sense that you get really emotional,” the 47-year-old explained to the publication of his wife. “Your senior year, this is a celebratory moment.”

Joanna explained the reason for her feelings, telling People, “I think for us, it’s the realization that we’re this tight little family unit and we’re a bigger family.”

The couple shares five children. In addition to Drake, they also have Ella Rose, 15, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, 3. Chip and Joanna rose to fame on “Fixer Upper” before branching out to form the Magnolia Network.

“There’s seven of us, but knowing the second that one baby leaves, it changes that dynamic,” Joanna explained to the outlet.

But as People noted, Chip is excited about his son’s next chapter. As he explained, “I think like anything, we’ve done our job. And now with this little boy, man, whatever he is, it’s going to be exciting to see what he becomes and I think it’s healthy.”

Joanna Wants to Slow Down Time

Joanna expressed her disbelief at how fast time has gone by and her wish she could slow it down.

“I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I remember him being a baby and then how did this happen?’ So that’s where, for us, it’s like, how do you slow down time? Because we know time actually doesn’t slow down,” the 44-year-old told People.

“But when you choose and you’re intentional about what it is you do during the day and how you spend your evenings in some, I think unique way, you can actually slow time down and really savor those moments,” the “Magnolia Table” star continued. “That’s what we’re really wanting to do, is pay attention and say, ‘Hey, this last year we held it well and go on. Go on, young man. Go do something amazing.’ But I want to hold it well.”

The Couple Has Faced ‘a Little Bit of All of It’ Throughout Their Marriage

Joanna recently opened up about Drake’s impending departure in an essay for the Fall issue of Magnolia Journal. As she wrote, it is just the latest heartbreak the couple will face in their decades-long marriage.

She wrote in the essay, “In our 20 years of marriage, Chip and I have experienced a little bit of all of it. Losing a loved one. Shifts in friendships. Bills we couldn’t pay. Moments where our hearts were broken. Times when all hope felt lost and circumstances were out of our control. When all I could think to do was lay facedown on the floor in surrender.”

The “The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be” author continued to reflect on life’s lessons.

“What we learn is that life is not about holding out only for the days of brightest possibility,” she added. “It’s not only about finding ourselves a crisp new page. Sometimes, in order to move forward, we have to surrender ourselves to the promise of growth that follows the fall. Easier said than done, yes—one thousand times yes.”

