Chip & Joanna Gaines Criticized by ‘Fixer Upper’ Fans

Chip and Joanna Gaines have received some harsh criticism over their newest installment of “Fixer Upper.”

“Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse” is airing in June on the Magnolia Network and a few fans aren’t thrilled about the show. A few people don’t like that the popular DIY couple is renovating a luxury space and a source feels it’s because the project isn’t as relatable.

“Their fans are so loyal and hardly ever attack them,” a source told Closer. “The criticism is likely because they’re straying from their down-to-earth roots by doing these luxury renovations that fans can’t relate to,” the source explained.

The show, which was filmed in Waco, Texas, is special for the Gaines family.

“I think with this lakehouse, there’s something about it that just feels significant that this project landed on our ten year ‘Fixer’ anniversary,” Joanna Gaines said on the trailer.

“It was really meant to be,” Chip Gaines added. The series is airing in six parts over the summer.

A Few Fans Criticized Chip & Joanna Gaines on Instagram

Back on May 20, the Magnolia Network released the first trailer for “Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse.” While most of the comments on the post were positive, there were a few not-so-happy fans who expressed concerns.

“I don’t like watching HGTV personalities renovating their own luxury 2nd or 3rd homes. It looks like they’re showing off,” one person wrote.

“Used to like them, but I don’t watch them any longer,” someone else said.

“They’re both so annoying,” a third comment read.

“Chip is really annoying. His clowning around grates my nerves lol. Like is there ever a moment where you can have a conversation with him without the jokes? It used to be endearing. Now it’s just annoying,” echoed a fourth Instagram user.

“That show is no longer enjoyable,” another added.

Joanna Gaines Said Chip Gaines Has Been ‘Looking’ for a Lakehouse Property to Renovate

Despite how some fans might feel about Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Lakehouse project, the two don’t seem to regret taking it on.

During an interview on “Today,” the couple discussed the renovation and what brought it on.

“Chip has been looking for years,” Joanna Gaines told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “What we love about it, it’s a mid-century house. It was built in the 60s. … So, the whole dream was to get it back to what it was,” she explained.

Although Chip and Joanna Gaines’ kids wanted to live in the Lakehouse, the couple isn’t planning on moving in.

The duo doesn’t seem to be letting the negativity affect how things are going, however. On June 23, the new season of “Magnolia Table” will premiere on the Magnolia Network.

“It’s so much more fun cooking with friends,” Joanna Gaines captioned an Instagram post promoting the new show.

“@joannagaines invites you back into the kitchen for another season of #MagnoliaTable! And this time, she welcomes some special guests to cook along with her,” reads the show’s description.

