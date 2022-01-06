Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Launches on TV

Chip and Joanna Gaines recently announced that they would be headed back to TV with the launch of Magnolia Network, part of Discovery Inc. The Magnolia Network will feature a new season of “Fixer Uppers,” as well as much more. Here’s what you need to know:

The Magnolia Network Has Debuted On Television via Discovery

In a December 2021 Instagram post, Joanna Gaines shared a promo for the network, writing that “Some of your favorite shows are coming to TV on January 5th! Get ready to watch stories that inspire as DIY Network becomes @magnolianetwork.” Lucky for fans of the Gaines’, that day has finally come.

Yesterday, the television channel, owned by Discovery, Inc., officially launched. Chip Gaines promoted the launch of the network on Instagram, saying that the Network is “FINALLY available on TV! #feelslikehome.” He added, “don’t forget to check your local listings.”

According to Distractrify, “Magnolia Network is a television network created by Chip and Joanna Gaines in conjunction with Discovery. The home and living network offers a lineup of inspiring series that tap some of the country’s most trusted experts from home and design, food and gardening, the arts, and more.”

Chip and Joanna Gaines will indeed star in some of their network’s programming. They will also “introduce viewers to some fresh faces who have undergone some rather unique life experiences,” per Distractify.

On Wednesday, Magnolia Network aired a TV premiere of “Fixer Upper” at 9 p.m. Eastern. “We’re kicking things off with our favorite duo in the TV premiere of #FixerUpper,” an Instagram post from the network’s official account posted.

How to Watch the Magnolia Network in Your Area

The Magnolia app was previously launched in July 2021, and is currently available to use. According to Parade, Discovery Inc.’s DIY network, which is available in over 50 million households across the United States, is being rebranded to become the Magnolia Network. Furthermore, those who have an active DIY Network subscription will automatically have access to Magnolia Network as of January 5.

If you don’t subscribe to DIY Network, Magnolia suggested contacting your “respective providers for information about how to add DIY Network prior to the rebrand.”

According to Magnolia, they are currently only airing in the U.S., and are not yet airing in foreign countries. However, “we are always looking for ways to bring the Magnolia experience to a broader audience,” a statement from the company said.

Magnolia Network will be home to a new season of “Fixer Upper,” according to Reviewed. Joanna Gaines will also be hosting a cooking show called “Magnolia Table,” named after her cookbooks.

“We love this challenge,” Joanna Gaines said in 2021, per the Associated Press. ”We don’t really have certain expectations other than our number one goal is to create inspiring content, telling beautiful stories. And we can’t wait for the world to see the full slate of shows that we have to offer.”

According to a July 2021 post from Joanna on Instagram, the name of “Magnolia Networks” comes from a store she and Chip opened in 2003. “Never in a million years did I think this little shop we opened in 2003 called Magnolia would one day have the word ‘network’ after it,” she wrote. “I still can’t fully take it all in, but I’m thankful for everything that led us to this point—both the small, simple moments and also the big, exciting and difficult ones.”