Chris Hessney on ‘Table Wars’: 5 Fast Facts

Chris Hessney is an event planner and designer. He will be judging alongside Martha Stewart and Tamera Mowry-Housley on the new HGTV competition, “Table Wars.”

On May 24, he shared a photo of the trio on Instagram. “Last week on set,” he wrote, adding, “Grateful for their guidance and this whirlwind of an experience these past few week.”

Here is what you need to know:

1. He Is Married to Simon Miall

In October, Hessney celebrated his third wedding anniversary with husband Simon Miall on Instagram. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Miall is a “pro rugby player-turned-financier and investor” from England.

The publication revealed the couple met on a blind date. “Our first date was full of everything you aren’t supposed to talk about on a first date,” Hessney explained. “Religion, marriage, crazy outlooks, all the heavy things you’re not supposed to discuss. I was telling him what was up, where I was at, and how I got there.”

The couple moved in together after six months and got engaged after three and a half years, the outlet explained.

When planning their wedding, the couple set their sights on Europe and decided on Lake Como, Italy. They married in 2018.

2. He Owns Hessney & Co.

Hessney launched Hessney & Co. in 2015, according to the company’s website.

The New York-based firm provides a variety of services, including event management and production, design and decor, floral production, and private client and consultancy.

Describing his vision for the company, he wrote that it “is built on his strong background in event management and design along with a steadfast belief in building solid client relationships through a personalized approach.”

3. His Star-Studded Clientele Include Martha Stewart & Gwyneth Paltrow

Hessney’s company boasts a star-studded clientele. Among the companies he lists on his website are Armani and Netflix.

He also regularly works with Gwyenth Paltrow’s brand, Goop. Hessney provides a glimpse at some of the events on his Instagram, such as in June 2018 when he shared a photo of the Oscar winner at a Goop in Health event. Just one of many other events was for The Goop Podcast in September 2019, featuring Kerry Washington.

His new costar, Martha Stewart, is also one of his clients. In January 2016, he revealed on Instagram that he “had the privilege of designing 3 tables in collaboration” with The Tabletop Company and The Wedding Library for Martha Stewart Weddings.

4. ‘Table Wars’ Is His Television Debut

Hessney is set to make his television debut as a judge in HGTV’s newest competition series, “Table Wars.” According to IMDb, he has no other credits.

The seven-episode series will see competitors “design and install the ultimate themed dining environment that features stunning tablescapes, centerpieces, lighting and displays to wow the judges and avoid elimination,” according to a press release. The winner will receive $50,000.

On Instagram, he shared a photo from the set. “Backstage with these two loading ladies!” he wrote. “Super grateful for @tameramowrytwo & @marthastewart48 for teaching me the ropes and always making me laugh! Learning from the best!!”

5. Harper’s Bazaar Named Hessney a Floral Expert

On his website, Hessney writes that he “was recognized as one of the top wedding florists in the U.S. by Harper’s Bazaar Magazine.”

Recently in a June 2021 article, the publication turned to him as an expert on wedding greenery.

“When it comes to greenery, it’s best to incorporate natural elements indoors as though it’s an outdoor landscape,” he told the outlet. “The worst is when you’re in a ballroom and the plants and flowers are arranged in a way that doesn’t feel intentional. Set the mood; trees and vines mixed with lemons will make guests feel as though they are dining in a citrus field in Italy, while a table crawling with vines with chandeliers and foliage cascading overhead will feel like the indoor version of an old English greenhouse.”

Hessney & Co. was also recognized by Martha Stewart Weddings in 2020 as one of the “Best in Class.”

“We like to push the envelope and our mission is always to create a party—not just a pretty event,” Hessney told the publication. “We love a maximalist or minimalist who isn’t afraid of using color or bold statements.”

READ NEXT: Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts