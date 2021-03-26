HGTV Star Christina Anstead Responds to Criticism of Her IG Post

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead posted a mirror selfie on Instagram. Anstead was stylishly dressed in a black Chanel sweatshirt and distressed jeans. She captioned her post: “my fav attire black on black on black” with the hashtag “#johnnycashvibes,” a shout out to the country music icon.

Instead of her outfit or tribute drawing the most attention, many people focused on Anstead’s figure.

The post gained over 103,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments. Many of Anstead’s fans commented that they loved her look. However, some expressed concern and offered some unsolicited criticism of her frame.

“I feel her thinness isn’t because she eats healthy and exercises. I hope people that love her will help her,” one person wrote on the post.

A second comment read, “There’s a sadness and emptiness in her eyes. Love her style but def worry about her (as much as one can worry about a complete stranger).”

Before the HGTV star could respond, several followers and supporters came to her rescue. One user commented, “Guys stop bashing her and weight shamming she’s always been this tiny… it doesn’t mean she has an eating disorder.”

Another posted, “People must be jealous. It’s clear from her pictures from at least the age of 16, she’s always been tiny. Some people are simply mean and have nothing better to do than put others down.”

In response to her post’s reactions, the 37-year-old star posted an Instagram video shutting down her critics. The caption read, “Chill people – I eat, and I eat healthy.”

Anstead Is No Stranger to Criticism

After announcing her divorce from husband Ant Anstead on Instagram in September 2020, the reality TV star faced a wave of criticism.

The couple had a son, Hudson, in 2019.

Even after the breakup, Ant Anstead continued to post images of Hudson on his Instagram account. Christina did not, and the fans on social media took notice. Some even labeled her an “absent mother”, according to Today.

Just as she did after the recent criticism of her frame, Anstead defended herself against the attacks on her parenting quality. A portion of the caption on the Instagram post read, “I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids – it means the opposite – I am with them – I’m present.”

Sometimes, Anstead has defended her honor, but other times, one might point to her projects’ success as the only required cover from the hail of social media projectiles.

Some Fans Have Pinned Anstead Against Her Ex-Husband in Comments

After Anstead’s divorce from her first husband and co-star on Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa, a group of viewers villainized her and identified the star’s presence as their reason for not watching the show.

In a Reddit thread, one user wrote, “I have zero clue why HGTV thinks that she is marketable. She should be on the Real Housewives instead of still skating on Tarek’s coattails”.

Another said, “Tarek always seemed so down to earth while Christina was annoying as all get out. Episodes of Flip or Flop without her were instant faves. I felt she always browbeat Tarek into getting her own way, or a compromise largely in her favor. She comes across as spoiled and vapid”.

Though some fans had strong opinions, it didn’t take away from viewership. According to a December 2019 post on Discovery.com, Flip or Flop delivered a double-digit rating year over year as the divorced couple continued to take on challenging homes to flip them for profit. Despite the drama and contrasting opinions about her presence, the show continues to run.

HGTV renewed Flip or Flop in November 2020, and the 10th season will premiere in late 2021. If you’re new to the show or want to catch up on all the drama, renovation and flipping, you can stream the nine previous seasons on HGTV’s digital platforms.

It seems wherever Anstead goes–or posts, there’s never a dull moment.

READ NEXT: A Quick Sit-Down with Kristin Cavallari