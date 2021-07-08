Christina Haack Spotted with Rumored Boyfriend

Christina Haack has a new man in her life. The HGTV star has a new boyfriend, weeks after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Ant Anstead, People reported.

“They recently started dating each other and it was an immediate, real connection,” a source told the publication. “They’ve enjoyed getting to know each other one-on-one without outside noise.”

Page Six published photos of the rumored couple heading off to celebrate Haack’s birthday in Mexico. The outlet has identified her new beau as Joshua Hall, a former cop turned realtor.

“They’ve been dating for the last few months,” a Page Six insider said.

This is Haack’s first romance since announcing her split from Anstead in September 2020. The former couple finalized their divorce in June 2021. They share a son, Hudson.

She was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-star Tarek El Moussa. They are parents to Taylor and Brayden.

Haack Previously Opened Up About Her Private Life

Ahead of the June 3 premiere of “Christina on the Coast,” Haack spoke with E! News about keeping her focus on her kids and staying more private about her life after divorce.

“I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me,” she told the outlet. “But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be.”

Though, her HGTV shows do provide a glimpse at her balancing life as a single mother.

She continued, “I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with – so do I. I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don’t have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I’m there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down.”

As she put it, “When I get home, I make sure my focus is on them and when I’m at work, my focus is work.”

Anstead Is Dating Actress Renee Zellweger

News of Haack’s romance comes shortly after TMZ revealed Anstead is actress Renee Zellweger.

The pair met on Anstead’s new show, “Celebrity IOU Joyride,” which is set to premiere on Discovery+ this summer.

Photos of the new couple on the “Wheeler Dealers” star’s balcony, published by Page Six, seemed to confirm the romance.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source told People. “Renee is creative…and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

They continued, “Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common. He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

