Christina Haack Claps Back at Critics of Her New Relationship

Christina Haack has no time for criticism of her new relationship. The HGTV star took to Instagram to defend her new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, against “rude” comments.

“I normally turn off comments with Josh and will continue to do so if people are rude. I don’t want to waste any mins of my life blocking negative people,” the “Christina on the Coast” star wrote. “People are way too concerned about other people’s lives. They spend so much time judging others to avoid working on their own shit.”

“Judgement is like a mirror” she wrote, adding, “What I’ve seen in my life so far is when people spew hatred at me or anyone else for that matter those people are always the ones who have the most self hatred and the ones who truly need healing and self love.”

Haack went public with her new relationship in July, revealing on Instagram that she met Hall “this past spring.” This is the “Flip or Flop” star’s first relationship since ending her marriage to Ant Anstead, with whom she shares a son, Hudson. Haack was also previously married to Tarek El Moussa, sharing daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

“Life is short,” Haack concluded her post. “Do what you love with the ones you love. For me, that’s Josh, my kids and a few close friends and co-workers.”

Haack Returned to Filming with El Moussa on ‘Flip or Flop’

It is back to work for Haack. After their on-set dispute, People reported she recently returned to filming “Flip or Flop” with El Moussa.

According to TMZ, El Moussa went on a “verbal tirade” against his ex-wife after she signaled to him the crew was ready to begin filming. During the disagreement, he referred to Haack as “washed up” and asserted he was “winning.”

In the aftermath, El Moussa was “super remorseful,” a source told People. They continued, “They’re exes who share a history and children and a workplace, but outside of coparenting, they’re not friends.”

When the famous exes returned to shooting season 10 of “Flip or Flop,” they were joined by El Moussa’s fiancee, Heather Rae Young. The “Selling Sunset” star captioned a selfie in her Instagram story that it was “Go to work with hubby day.”

Anstead Is Moving on With Renee Zellweger

Haack is not the only one moving on, TMZ reported Anstead recently started dating actress Renee Zellweger after meeting on the set of “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

The pair have not confirmed their romance, but have been photographed together by multiple outlets.

“Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right,” a source told People. “Renée is creative … and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She’s smart, thoughtful and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her.”

“Both of them are private and dislike public scrutiny, so they have that in common,” the insider continued. “He’s a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together.”

