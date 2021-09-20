Christina Haack Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Joshua Hall

Wedding bells are ringing for Christina Haack and her boyfriend Joshua Hall. The “Christina on the Coast” star announced her engagement through Instagram on September 20.

She shared photos from the couple’s trip to Mexico, where they are celebrating Hall’s birthday, with a caption of emojis including a ring. The third photo in the slideshow provides an up-close look at her ring. The 38-year-old also added the ring emoji and her fiance’s name to her Instagram bio.

The HGTV star confirmed their relationship on July 8, shortly after finalizing her divorce from Ant Anstead, after photos of the couple at an airport were published.

In an Instagram post, Haack revealed she met Hall when she “wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight.”

“When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” she wrote. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it. So called ‘fame’ provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down.”

This will be Haack’s third marriage. She separated from her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa in 2016 and filed for divorce in 2017. They share daughter Taylor and son Brayden. Haack also shares son Hudson with Anstead. The couple announced their split in September 2020.

Haack Sparked Engagement Rumors After Being Photographed Wearing a Ring

Haack and Hall first sparked engagement rumors in August after she deleted a photo seemingly donning an engagement ring, reported TMZ.

Page Six fueled these rumors on September 15 after publishing photos where she was once again wearing a large sparkler.

The outlet reported Haack once again deleted a photo, this one from their current vacation on her Instagram Story. While the original image featured a ring, she replaced it with a strategically placed heart over the photo.

Her ex-husband weighed in on the rumors when speaking with Us Weekly. El Moussa told the outlet, “If a ring is on a girl’s finger and it looks like an engagement ring and she’s with her man, what does that mean? I’m not a mind reader, [but] I’m just saying, they’re good together. I hope the best for them.”

Haack’s Ring Was Designed by the Same Jeweler Who Made Heather Rae Young’s Engagement Ring

Haack tagged the jeweler behind her sparkler, Benny Hayoun, on Instagram. In her Instagram Story, she referred to him as a “great friend and best jeweler.”

Hayoun’s company Benny and the Gems also designed the engagement ring for El Moussa’s fiancé Heather Rae Young.

El Moussa and Young are expected to get married in October 2021.

As the Benny and the Gems’ Instagram account wrote on Instagram during Young’s recent appearance on “Family Feud,” “Only one ring can blind the bling empire and leave them speechless.”

Haack’s other ex-husband, Anstead, has since moved on and is dating actress Renee Zellweger.

