Christina Haack Appears With Estranged Husband Josh Hall in New HGTV Episodes

HGTV star Christina Haack is currently in the process of divorcing her third husband, Josh Hall, but fans wouldn’t know that from her latest HGTV appearance. While Josh will no longer be joining Christina and her first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa in their new series “The Flip Off” as a result of the split, he was still included in the November 12 premiere of the second season of her show “Christina In the Country”, appearing throughout the episode.

Josh appeared right at the start of the episode, filmed prior to their divorce filing, making a smoothie for himself and Christina while the pair talked about their upcoming renovation projects.

“I have some good news,” Christina told her husband. “I know how much you love Tennessee. I’ve gotten some inquiries lately and a few of them are really good, so I feel like it’s time we go back there and start some new projects, new families, new contractors.”

Fans React to ‘Christina In the Country’ Return

Josh went on to pop in and out throughout the “Christina In the Country” season 2 premiere. While Christina worked with her clients, a couple of empty-nesters looking to make their home more functional after their 10 children all moved out, Josh worked on finding flippable properties for the couple to work on.

Christina left out any mention of Josh when shared an Instagram post on November 12 in preparation for her show’s premiere. “All new episodes of #christinainthecountry start tonight at 9pm on @hgtv. Tonight’s episode is a fun one and an amazing transformation. A couple’s 10 children have all moved out, but they have too much family history to downsize. My goal was to rejuvenate their space to make it function for just the two of them. Goal achieved ✔️,” Christina wrote in her caption at the time.

“Soooo glad shows are coming back on. Can’t wait to see!! Was considering canceling Discovery Plus bc they have no good HGTV shows right now,” one fan commented.

“I’m watching now. I LOVE that you’re helping clients with more modest homes and budgets. I hope we get to see more of that this season,” another fan added.

“I had tears in my eyes for that couple. It was BEAUTIFUL!! That green tile was just 🤌🏽. And matte white. Gotta be the next trend,” a third user chimed in.

Christina Haack’s Reunites With Ex-Husband Ant Anstead on Screen

While Josh is no longer set to appear in “The Flip Off”, which was supposed to see Christina and Tarek square off in a house-flipping competition with their new spouses at their side, another former flame of hers, her second husband Ant Anstead, is reported to appear in the upcoming series.

People shared photos of Ant on set for “The Flip Off” on November 7, and confirmed via an inside source that “Ant is going to appear on the show, but he won’t be Christina’s partner [in the competition].”

“The Flip Off” is expected to premiere on HGTV in 2025, though no official start date has been confirmed yet.

