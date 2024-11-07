HGTV Fans Spot Star’s Ex in the Background of a Promo

Some HGTV fans are wondering if Christina Haack’s ex, Josh Hall, will be on the new season of “The Flip Off,” despite their split.

The new show was originally supposed to feature Haack and Hall competing against Haack’s ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa. However, after Haack and Hall announced their decision to divorce, filming resumed without him.

On October 30, 2024, Tarek El Moussa shared a promo for the new show on Instagram and plenty of people noticed that Hall was in the background. However, it merely seems that the footage was taken at an earlier time and just posted now as a way to promote “The Flip Off.”

The show is set to air in 2025.

Fans Wondered if Josh Hall Was Back on the Show After Seeing the Clip

Tarek El Moussa did his best to create an interest in the new show, with an exciting caption that teased what’s to come.

“When the stakes are even higher than the on-set tension. Come behind-the-scenes of filming our newest competition show with my wife & my ex-wife… never thought those words would be coming out of my mouth. Don’t get it twisted though, all bets are off against the ex, she doesn’t stand a chance. Can’t wait to finally hit your screens with a show HGTV has never seen before. Trust me, we have some surprises coming your way,” he wrote.

In the comments, however, some fans pointed out Hall’s presence.

“Is this old? Josh is in the video?? He’s not back, is he?” one fan asked.

“I love you three together!!! I can’t wait, although I do see Josh in the background!!!” someone else said.

For the most part, however, fans focused on the three main stars.

“I can’t wait to watch you three. This should be hilarious,” another comment read.

HGTV Hasn’t Explained Josh Hall’s Involvement in the Show

Hall and Haack filed for divorce in July 2024. Many fans wondered what would happen to “The Flip Off,” which had each couple “compete to see who can find, buy, renovate and flip a house for the biggest financial gain (and a chance at major bragging rights),” according to HGTV’s announcement.

Multiple sources told People magazine that Hall would no longer be part of the show. HGTV has yet to confirm this one way or the other.

Hall spoke out about the split in a candid post a couple of weeks later.

“I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever,” Hall wrote on Instagram on August 2, 2024.

“We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters. Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are,” he continued.

The divorce turned messy in the time since, with some back-and-forth digs on social media on top of a court battle.

