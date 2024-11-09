HGTV Star’s New Post Has Fans Dragging Her Personal Life

Some HGTV fans are criticizing Christina Haack’s personal life after she shared a photo with one of her guy friends.

“Happy Birthday to my brother from another mother. @jaredjstar25 Thank you for ALWAYS being such a great friend. Love you and your family so much. So happy to be celebrating you all weekend,” Haack captioned an Instagram post on November 2. She tagged pal Jared Merrell in the post.

At first glance, some people thought that Haack was hard launching a new relationship just 4 months after she and Josh Hall filed for divorce. This caused quite a few Instagram users to make comments about Haack’s dating life in the comments of the post.

Meanwhile, Merrell has been married to his wife for 20 years.

Some People Left Judgmental Comments on Christina Haack’s Photo

While the photo that Haack shared may have been innocent enough, some people decided to share their opinions of the “Christina on the Coast” star’s dating life.

Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead, both of whom she shares kids with. She met and married Hall in 2022, but the two split in 2024. Some HGTV fans have come down hard on Haack because she’s been married and divorced three times.

In the picture that Haack shared in honor of Merrell’s birthday, the two were locked in a half embrace with her arm around his neck and his coming around her back and resting on her shoulder. The cozy pic didn’t go over well with people.

“Girl, you shouldn’t have any physical contact with any mail for the rest of your life at this point Jesus Christ,” one person wrote.

“Ohh, for a second I thought this was the new husband…he is cute, I need a brother,” someone else added.

“Omg! Not another husband,” a third comment read.

“You know you don’t need a man in your life to be happy!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Some Outlets Called Christina Haack’s Friend a ‘Mystery Man’ Which Only Increased Speculation

On November 5, Us Weekly published an article debunking that Haack dating a “mystery man” — the one that she posted on her Instagram feed.

“Christina has been good friends with Jared and his wife for over 20 years,” a source told the outlet. The source went on to say that Haack traveled to Mexico with some other friends to celebrate Merrell’s birthday.

She “had a great time celebrating his birthday with them and friends in Mexico this weekend,” the source said.

Haack has spent the majority of her summer traveling and working, as evidenced by her Instagram feed. Her divorce from Hall has also been in the forefront of her mind — and things have gotten messy.

“I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try and derail you—but ‘still i rise,'” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in late July 2024.

