Christina Hall Posts ‘Scary’ Photo of Herself

“Christina on the Coast” star Christina Hall shared a “scary” photo of herself on social media after she got filler injected under her eyes. The procedure is supposed to make the tear trough look brighter and plumper, but Hall had an adverse reaction to the procedure.

She took to Instagram stories on December 17, where she posted photos of her “swollen” eyes.

“I know. It’s a scary photo,” she captioned the image. “In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn’t go down with time.”

She then shared an “after” photo of herself once the filler was removed.

“After dissolving them with hyaluronidase and ultrasound frequency to remove the filler,” Hall captioned a second photo. “Never again.”

The HGTV star then promoted the item that helped her, an LED face mask that is used for “skin rejuvenation.” Hall included the link, where it retails for $251 on Amazon.

In a longer post on her Instagram page, Hall said she had an “inflammatory reaction” to the filler.

Hall is the mother of three children. She shares her eldest children — 12-year-old Taylor and 7-year-old Brayden — with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa. She shares her 3-year-old son, Huson, with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Hall Has Been Struggling With Her Health

While touting the LED face mask, Hall said that she has experienced “unexplained” illnesses in her “Self Care Saturday” post. She suspects it could be related to her breast augmentation.

“Been super exhausted lately so on a kick to get back into my body,” she wrote. “I’ve had some unexplained health stuff for years and now I’m considering the thought that this could be Breast implant related.”

Hall said she’s been suffering from “inflammation, autoimmune issues (Hashimoto’s disease, PCOS and Raynaud’s syndrome) unexplained skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, GI issues, SIBO, acid reflux, brain fog, hormone imbalances, swollen lymph nodes and adrenal fatigue.” She added that she tested positive for ANA, or

Hall wrote that she is dairy-free and gluten-free.

She finished the post by saying she was “working on detoxing” and having a “positive mindset.”

What Is Breast Implant Illness?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, breast implant illness (BII) is when a person suffers from a “collection” of symptoms that could be related to their implants.

“Though the exact cause isn’t known, BII may be related to autoimmune or inflammatory responses,” they write. “Common symptoms include fatigue, joint pain, brain fog and rash.”

The treatment for BII is to remove the implants.

Currently, it’s not known how common BII is, but over 400,000 people in the U.S. undergo breast augmentations, per the Cleveland Clinic.

It’s not the first time Hall has opened up about her health. In 2016, she told People she was suffering from “extreme stomach pain.”

“So far my results have come back good,” she told People after having an endoscopy. “Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it,” Hall said. “For now, I am continuing to eat healthy and stay active.”

“I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body,” Hall wrote on Instagram at the time, per People.