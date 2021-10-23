Christina Haack Undergoes Procedure & Reveals Secret Health Struggle

Christina Haack has suffered in silence for five years, but now the HGTV star is opening up about her ongoing battle with “extreme stomach pain.” She detailed her “on and off” health struggles in an Instagram post on October 21.

“It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn’t the answer,” the 38-year-old wrote. “I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back.”

Haack was previously diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, which she revealed to People in 2020. It is an autoimmune disease that typically causes an underactive thyroid according to the National Institutes of Health.

As the “Christina on the Coast” star continued, “With autoimmune, anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I’ve notice being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically if I don’t eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation.”

Follow the Heavy on HGTV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

In her search for answers, Haack revealed she underwent “a full endoscopy and GI testing for SIBO” last week.

SIBO, which stands for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, “occurs when there is an abnormal increase in the overall bacterial population in the small intestine” per the Mayo Clinic.

“Now just praying everything comes back ok and some rounds of antibiotics will kill off whatever bacteria it is that’s damaging my GI tract,” the “Flip or Flop” host continued. “I’ve talked to a lot of people about this and just want to advocate how important it is to trust your own health instincts and not ignore things going on in your body.”

Haack Recently Bought a Second House in Tennessee

Haack opened up about her stomach pain from the comfort of her new Tennessee home, which she bought in May 2021. “I love that we have a home where we get total peace in the woods where it’s just us doing our thing,” she revealed in her Instagram post.

The real estate expert told People that she “fell in love with Tennesse” while visiting Cara Clark, co-author of her book “The Wellness Remodel.” During her trip, she took along her older children – daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6 – from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

Haack also shares son Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

“Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice,” she told the publication. “Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land.”

When she visited Clark again without her children, she looked at real estate and fell in love with “this insanely beautiful modern farmhouse.” She added, “It’s on 23 acres, super private and has everything I could imagine and more.”

The Tennessee house will remain a vacation home. As the New York Post reported in August 2021, Haack purchased a new home in Dana Point, California after selling the house she formerly shared with Anstead.

Haack Is Engaged to Josh Hall

Haack revealed on Instagram that she is focusing on her health, “mind, body and spirit,” while spending “quality time with the kids and one-on-one time with my man.” The man in question is her fiance, Josh Hall.

She confirmed rumors of an engagement in September after a whirlwind romance. The couple went public with their relationship in July, with Haack revealing on Instagram that they “met this past spring.”

“I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit,” Haack wrote at the time. “We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it.”

READ NEXT: FIRST LOOK at HGTV’s New Competition Series With Martha Stewart & Tamera Mowry-Housley