Christina Haack’s Husband Claps Back at Critics

Christina Haack is no stranger to criticism online. Now, her husband Josh Hall is defending the HGTV star in his latest Instagram post.

“This woman I get to call mine is nothing short of incredible,” he captioned a photo of the couple on April 14, 2022. “No one or no thing will keep her from achieving happiness/success. She doesn’t need anyones validation and certainly doesn’t let anyones disapproval affect what she does with HER life.”

Hall added, “Reminder: Social Media is not reality. Some of the best moments are never captured by cameras and are not posted in any social media platforms. They are kept in private and are cherished together with those involved.”

The realtor appears to have turned off comments for the post.

Hall’s comments come just days after news broke that the couple tied the knot. Despite going public with their romance in July 2021, Haack revealed on Instagram they were together by March of that year. They confirmed their engagement in September 2021.

TMZ first reported the nuptials, revealing the couple “tied the knot in California sometime over the last 6 months.” The outlet added that they are planning “an intimate ceremony with close friends and family” soon.

This is Haack’s third marriage. She was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” costar Tarek El Moussa, sharing daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. She was also briefly wed to “Celebrity IOU Joyride” host Ant Anstead, sharing son Hudson, 2.

Haack & Hall Started a Production Company

Haack and Hall are not just partners in life, but now also in business.

In March 2022, the “Christina on the Coast” star announced on Instagram the couple formed a production company, Unbroken Productions. She wrote that they have “joined forces” with Brian Balthazar of “Balthazar Entertainment” and Glass Entertainment Group.

“Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream!” the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram. “I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with. I am so grateful for this new opportunity. We can’t wait to co-produce Christina on the coast season 4 for @hgtv as well as some brand new shows!!”

Haack to Star in New HGTV Series

Despite “Flip or Flop” ending after 10 seasons, Haack is not going anywhere. The HGTV star signed a multi-year deal with the network which includes a new season of “Christina on the Coast” and its upcoming spinoff, “Christina in the Country.”

The new series “will follow Christina on her bold next chapter as she expands her design business across the country and puts down roots at her second home—a Tennessee farm,” HGTV announced. “Now, Christina, who always lived an active, outdoor lifestyle in Southern California, will create even more life-long memories with her three children and husband Josh Hall in Tennessee.”

The six-episode docuseries is slated for a late 2022 release. “Christina on the Coast” is also set to return with new episodes later this year.

