HGTV Star Christina Haack Reveals New Details About Her Private Life

Christina Haack has charmed audiences since the premiere of her first HGTV show, “Flip or Flop,” which she co-hosted with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, in 2013. As of 2018, she has starred in the docuseries “Christina on the Coast.” According to House Beautiful, the show’s upcoming third season, which will debut on June 3, will delve into more personal aspects of Haack’s life. The HGTV star may even address her relatively recent breakup with her husband of two years, television host Ant Anstead. House Beautiful reported that the former couple made their separation public last September, a year after Haack gave birth to their son, Hudson London.

Haack Has Not Been Looking for a Relationship Since Her Split

During a recent interview with E! News, Haack revealed she has not been preoccupied with finding a new partner, as she has been busy taking care of Hudson and her two other children, Brayden and Taylor, who she had with El Moussa. She told the publication:

I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me. But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be.

During the interview, the mother-of-three also revealed that she “struggles with” her work-life balance.

“I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don’t have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I’m there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down,” said Haack.

Haack Discussed How She Has Been Handling Her Divorce in a Separate Interview

In a June interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 37-year-old talked about the aftermath of her most recent divorce. She stated that she has been “focusing on the kids and work and just having fun.”

“My goal is just to move on and not take things so seriously. And do some fun trips with the kids, go to Tennessee more, take time for quiet time and just really focus on the family. Just those things for us, those private times, you know, fun moments,” said the “Christina on the Coast” star.

She went on to say that she “just focuses on staying positive” and does not “get stuck in dwelling on things if they’re going differently.”

“I just always constantly am looking at the future. New projects, new fun activities and everything like that. I guess the main thing is, yeah, just not getting stuck in the setback and just looking at the future,” explained the HGTV host.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she also briefly discussed that she appreciates having El Moussa as a co-parent. She complimented her ex-husband and his current fiancée, Heather Rae Young, for being “really good at scheduling and open communication.”

“I’d say that definitely is our strongest suit, just being there for the kids. That is definitely all of our priorities,” asserted Haack.

