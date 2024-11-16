Christina Haack Admits ‘Things Were Bad’ During Marriage to Josh Hall: Report

Days before filing for divorce in July 2024 from her third husband, Josh Hall, longtime HGTV star Christina Haack gave E! News her secrets to a happy marriage.

“(We) keep communication open,” she told the outlet, “and then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips—just things like that.”

It turns out that pretending everything was fine wasn’t anything new for the former couple. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on November 15, 2024, Haack admitted she was struggling for almost half of their nearly three-year marriage, which lasted from October 2021 to July 2024.

“I’d been telling him that things were bad for at least a year,” she told ET. “Probably 18 months.”

Christina Haack Says She Dimmed Her Light Around Josh Hall So He Wouldn’t Feel ‘Emasculated’

Sitting down for her first interview about their increasingly messy divorce, Haack told ET that before their official split, filming the 2025 HGTV competition “The Flip-Off” had grown uncomfortable and accused Hall of being jealous and insecure.

The reality show was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Kathleen Finch on May 15, per Deadline, as a home flipping competition between two couples very familiar to HGTV fans. Haack and Hall, who appear together on “Christina in the Country,” were set to go up against Haack’s first husband and former “Flip or Flop” co-star, Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa,.who now star on “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Shortly after news of Haack and Hall’s split, rumors swirled that Hall would no longer appear on the show but that Haack and the El Moussas would continue filming. Haack confirmed to E! News that Hall will be seen in the show, but that his absence from the set since their early days of filming has been a relief.

“We only filmed together a few times and it was not fun, to be honest,” she told the outlet. “I did not enjoy filming with him. Having split up made this, to be honest, so much easier and so much better in every way.”

In her ET interview, Haack said her rapport with Hall grew increasingly difficult due to jealousy and insecurity issues.

“When someone is insecure by you and doesn’t like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything,” she told the outlet. “I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated.”

Heather El Moussa, who’s become friends with Haack, told E! News, “I don’t want to be mean, but it was kind of nice to see him go.”

Haack also claimed that Hall exhibited “jealousy over Tarek,” telling the outlet “he doesn’t like our dynamic” as ex-spouses. Meanwhile, on November 8, paparazzi captured Haack’s second husband, Ant Anstead, filming “The Flip-Off” with her, but a source said he won’t be on the entire show.

“It’s just better now,” Haack said of Hall leaving the series. “The show would have been hard to film. The whole thing just would have been not as fun.”

Christina Haack & Josh Hall Often Posted Happy Updates About Their Marriage

Even when things were “bad,” Haack and Hall often gushed about each other on social media, posting about building a happy home life and successful work life as they produced shows for and appeared on HGTV.

In September 2023, less than a year before their split, Hall shared an Instagram post to celebrate that they’d just wrapped filming on a new season of “Christina on the Coast.”

He wrote, “Christina has been doing these shows a long time now and I definitely consider her a trailblazer. No one works harder than this woman and she motivates me to work just as hard building all that we can in this one life.”

“Joining forces with her and the team had its highs and lows,” Hall continued. “There is so much work and life balance that goes into these shows that takes an army, but in the end, I think I speak for all involved that we are all very proud of what we accomplished and what we have in store for season 5. It’s only going to get better…”

In March 2024, the two posted steamy photos from a pool in Mexico, according to People, and Hall wrote that after meeting three years prior in Mexico on March 2021, they were “still going strong.”

“The Flip-Off” is due to air in early 2025 and the second season of “Christina in the Country” kicked off on November 12.