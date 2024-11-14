HGTV Star Pulls House Off Market While Grappling With Divorce

The Tennessee farmhouse that serves as HGTV star Christina Haack’s home base on “Christina in the Country” — which kicked off its second season on November 12, 2024 — is no longer for sale.

Haack, who has reclaimed her maiden name, and her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July after nearly three years of marriage. They have since battled in court over financial and creative assets, from properties they shared to TV shows they were producing at the time of their split.

The latest fight is over the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home outside of Nashville that Haack purchased in 2021, just before meeting Hall. Though she tried to sell the home in October, Hall quickly stepped in and asked the court to block her from doing so. Haack asked that the court deny his request before pulling the home’s listing.

Christina Haack Argues That Tennessee Home is Her Own Business Investment

According to court documents filed in September and reviewed by Heavy, Hall was allowed to stay at the 5,000-square-foot property outside of Nashville whenever guests weren’t renting it out, while Haack has remained with her three kids at their main residence in Newport Beach, California.

Haack listed the Tennessee property for $4.5 million in early October and shared it on social media, including an Instagram Story with a pointed message for her ex that said, “I guess ‘Leipers Fork’ is gonna have to come off the bio soon. Time to go back to reality…”

In another Instagram Story reviewed by Heavy, she wrote, “Remember when you said you would never steal from me or my kids and you would just be happy in a van with your dog. I guess plans changed. 🤔”

“All about trying to take everything you can,” Haack continued. “With your mind on my money and my money on your mind … 💰🎶 Byeeee ✌️”

But Hall fired back on October 10, alleging in a court filing that Haack’s attempt to sell the property violated a temporary court agreement about their living situations. He also argued that the property was not a business purchase for Haack but, instead, used as their personal home and that he contributed to their mortgage payments.

On October 23, in additional court documents reviewed by Heavy, Haack provided multiple reasons she believes she is and always has been the sole owner of the home and that it’s her right to sell the property and use the proceeds to put toward a similar business venture.

“At all times during my marriage to Mr. Hall, the property was titled in the name of my separate property family trust,” she wrote in the filing, “and I believe the property to be my sole and separate property.”

The new venture Haack referred to may be a vineyard she’s alluded to in multiple social media posts and Hall has referenced in his own court filings about her intentions. In mid-September, according to People, Haack posted photos in her Instagram Stories of vineyards she was visiting in Napa Valley and wrote, “Think it’s time to get my own vineyard… Love it here.”

Haack also argued that the Tennessee property is a business entity because “Christina in the Country” was filmed there periodically from April 2022 to March 2024. The season 2 premiere included footage of Haack and Hall together, since the episodes were filmed before their breakup.

Christina Haack Pulled Home Off the Market While She Was Traveling in Europe

Haack pulled the Tennessee home and its 23 acres of land off the market on October 25, according to property records via Zillow, ahead of a confidential court hearing about the divorce proceedings on October 28.

The listing now shows photos of the home with a white exterior, as it appeared when Haack bought it in 2021. She later had portions of the home painted black, as seen in images and videos posted by her realtor in early October.

Haack was on a weeklong trip to Europe when her lawyer submitted her arguments and when her realtor pulled her home off the market. She requested that the court delay the October 28 hearing, but that request was denied and she had to return home to California for the hearing. It is not known what was decided at that hearing, but the Tennessee home remains off the market.

In addition to the current season of “Christina in the Country,” Haack will appear in the 2025 HGTV show “The Flip-Off” alongside her other ex-husbands, Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.