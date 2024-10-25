Christina Hall’s Ex Speaks Out Following Company’s Bankruptcy Filing

HGTV star Christina Hall’s ex-husband Ant Anstead has broken his silence. The news broke that Anstead’s bespoke carmaking company Radford Motors had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, per People, and now Anstead has shared a statement with People, confirming his committment to the company.

“Radford is implementing strategic organizational enhancements while maintaining full operational continuity. I remain fully committed to advancing Radford’s vision and growth. My role and dedication to Radford’s success continue unchanged,” he shared. “Along with [cofounder and F1 champ] Jenson [Button], we maintain our foundational commitment to excellence that has defined Radford from day one. As founders, we understand the unique challenges that come with building a premium automotive brand, including the critical importance of having partners whose values and vision align completely with our mission.”

Anstead never made direct mention of the bankruptcy filing, or the allegations of fraud and mismanagement on his part that came out with it, in his statement, though he did go on to say, “Like many entrepreneurial ventures, our journey has presented both opportunities and challenges. Throughout this evolution, our unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional value to our clients while honoring Radford’s storied legacy. We are grateful for the continued support of our community and remain fully dedicated to advancing the brand’s prestigious heritage.”

Ant Anstead Celebrated the Premiere of His New Show

Despite some bumps in the road for Radford Motors, Anstead celebrated a professional win on October 24 with the premiere of his new show on Quest TV, “Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic”.

Anstead shared an October 10 post announcing the premiere date, writing, “This ain’t a normal car show…. I recklessly bought a 500 year old falling down farmhouse for my parents. and in my own head I figured ‘how hard could it be’? watch the nonsense unfold as i am so far out my own depth I decide to do what I do best. So I flip cars in the barn on the farm to help fund the monstrous and totally out of control home renovation….. I’m incredibly proud of this show! And it’s the first time in 11 years and 26 TV shows later that I’ve opened the doors to my family and it shows some rare parts of my private world. Ps. You are gonna LOVE my dad!”

Hall chimed into the comments on her ex’s post to write, “Congratulations 👏.”

Ant Anstead on Good Terms With Christina Hall

Anstead and Hall are on good terms years after their 2021 divorce, as the former couple work to co-parent their 5-year-old son Hudson. Anstead and Hall shared Instagram posts in September 2024 to mark Hudson’s fifth birthday, with each of them tagging the other in their posts.

“WOW what a privilege it’s been to witness you become a bright, sparkly, funny, brilliant, generous magnetic, talented and kind little man,” Anstead wrote in his birthday post. “You have taught me so much about so much! It’s been a privilege to do this dad thing all over again. You humble me and fill everyone around you with joy and love.”

READ NEXT: Blake Lively Starstruck By HGTV Stars in Chance Run-In on Sidewalk