Plot Twist: Christina Hall Spotted Filming With Ex-Husband

There’s a new plot twist in the making of “The Flip-Off,” the upcoming HGTV competition that longtime network star Christina Hall has been filming with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife of three years, Heather Rae El Moussa. In addition, her second husband has joined the cast, according to multiple reports.

Christina originally planned to compete against the El Moussas on “The Flip-Off” alongside her third husband, Josh Hall. But when the two filed for divorce in July 2024 after nearly three years of marriage, an unnamed “insider” told Us Weekly that Josh was no longer part of the show, which is slated to debut in early 2025. Questions have swirled ever since about how HGTV will handle the casting dilemma.

Though it’s not clear if Josh will appear in any early episodes of “The Flip-Off,” People reported on November 7 that Christina’s second husband, Ant Anstead, has joined the cast. Shortly after, the People published the first photos of him filming the new show with Christina, as did E! News.

Eyewitness Says Ant Anstead & Christina Hall Looked ‘Chummy’ On-Set

According to an inside source who spoke with People, “Ant is going to appear on the show, but he won’t be Christina’s partner.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us Weekly, “He’s filming a portion of the show with her.”

In the photos taken of the two chatting and filming together in Los Angeles, Hall’s business partner, Kylie Wing, could also be seen talking with them. The two girlfriends launched their own interior design firm in October, called Christina & Kylie.

An eyewitness told E! News that Hall and Anstead, a car enthusiast who’s been dating actress Renee Zellweger since 2021, shared multiple “light-hearted” conversations, explaining, “Even when cameras weren’t rolling, they seemed very chummy. It appeared they had really good rapport with one another.”

Neither Hall nor Anstead confirmed reports of his involvement in “The Flip-Off,” and HGTV has yet to comment.

Christina Hall & Ant Anstead Have Decided to ‘Get Along’ For the Sake of Their Son

Hall and Anstead married in 2018, a year after they met, and welcomed Hudson in September 2019, per People. But they split a year later, the outlet said, and finalized their divorce in June 2021.

Anstead’s involvement in “The Flip-Off” is the latest sign that the former couple, who appeared together on early episodes of “Christina on the Coast,” are on much better terms than they were at the end of their marriage and in 2022, when they went through a nasty custody battle over Hudson.

The first public signal of a thawing between the two came in late July, according to the New York Post, when an Instagram follower suggested, “How awesome would it be to have Ant replace Josh on The Flip Off?” Hall replied, “LOL that would be a genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin.”

But when she was asked on August 1 whether she’d actually consider the idea, People reported, Hall quipped, “It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes. I already work with Tarek.”

Days later, per Collider, she told Backgrid that she and Anstead had decided to move forward peacefully, explaining, “Ant and I share Hudson… and I feel like he deserves to have us get along.”

A month later, on September 6, fans noticed when Hall and Anstead tagged each other in separate Instagram posts for Hudson’s birthday.