Christina Hall’s Son Has Inspired Her & Ex to Heal Relationship, Thrilling Fans

Though HGTV star Christina Hall is involved in bitter divorce proceedings with her third husband, Josh Hall, she has clearly mended fences with her second husband, TV personality Ant Anstead — and their fans are thrilled to see it.

The former couple, who appeared together on early episodes of HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast,” tagged each other in separate Instagram posts on September 6, 2024, as they celebrated their son Hudson’s fifth birthday. When Hall commented on Anstead’s tribute to their son, two years after their very public custody battle, fans were quick to celebrate the move.

The mutual niceties come three days after Hall tagged Anstead in an Instagram Story with video footage of Hudson playing soccer, a sport near and dear to his British dad. Over the video, according to People, Christina wrote, “First soccer practice, ever! Natural.”

But the first sign Hall and Anstead were back on good terms occurred on August 4, according to Collider, which noticed that while navigating her current high-drama divorce, Hall re-followed her first two husbands on Instagram — fellow HGTV star Tarek El Moussa and Anstead.

Fans Applaud Christina Hall & Ant Anstead for Deciding to Peacefully Co-Parent

In Hall’s post for Hudson’s birthday, she uploaded multiple photos of him and tagged Anstead in the final photo of Hudson as a toddler, back when they were still together. Hall and Anstead married in 2018, a year after they met, and welcomed Hudson in September 2019, per People. But they split a year later, the outlet said, and finalized their divorce in June 2021.

After a couple of contentious years, the former couple is on much better terms, inspired by their young son, Hall confirmed to Backgrid in early August, Collider reported.

She told the outlet, “Ant and I share Hudson… and I feel like he deserves to have us get along.”

That comment came shortly after the mom of three, who also shares 13-year-old Taylor and nine-year-old Brayden with El Moussa, re-followed Anstead on Instagram and liked some of his photos of Hudson.

The latest show of unity was on Anstead’s September 6 birthday post to Hudson. Fans were thrilled when Hall commented, “Happy Birthday to our sweet boy!”

Nearly 1,500 people liked Hall’s comment and many fans commented on Hall and Anstead’s efforts to co-parent peacefully, including someone who wrote, “Well done rallying into very mature and loving parents 👏 ❤️ HAPPY birthday to your beautiful boy 🎉🎈”

“Lovely to see Hudson’s mom responding on Ant’s post,” one fan added. “It’s all about the kids! ❤️”

Another commented, “love the reconnection 🎉 peace is the best feeling”

Christina Hall Went Through Bitter Divorces With Ant Anstead & Tarek El Moussa

Hall and Anstead’s kindness toward each other seems like a small miracle to many fans after such an ugly breakup. Six months after Hall and Anstead finalized their divorce, in April 2022, he filed for sole custody of Hudson, per Us Weekly, a move that ignited a very public war of words between the former couple.

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” Hall told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Anstead’s emergency order for custody was denied, according to E! News, but he went on to request changes to their agreement, accusing Hall of “exploiting” Hudson in paid social media promotions and on her TV shows — a point she refuted, the outlet reported.

In November 2022, Hall and Anstead, who has dated actress Renée Zellweger since mid-2021, avoided going to trial when they reached a new court-approved deal that included agreeing to joint legal and physical custody, per People.

Hall also went through a bitter split in 2016 with El Moussa, her former “Flip or Flop” co-star, but both have since said their relationship is in a good place.

In February, El Moussa told Heavy, “Christina and I are doing really well. I would say our relationship is, you know, the strongest it’s been in seven years. We’re co-parenting great. She has a great relationship with Heather. So things are really good right now.”