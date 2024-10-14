Christina Hall’s Ex Tries to Block Home Sale, Blasting Her Next Big Move

Less than two weeks after longtime HGTV star Christina Hall put her Tennessee home on the market and publicly slammed her soon-to-be ex-husband, Josh Hall, he’s fighting back.

According to court documents filed on October 10, 2024, and reviewed by Heavy, Josh hopes to block Christina from selling the house, claiming that she broke the terms of their temporary housing agreement filed in September 2024, and that she views the sale as a business transaction, wanting the proceeds to fund her “impulsive” decision to purchase a vineyard.

The Halls were married for close to three years before their surprise split in July. The breakup has been messy, including a war of words on social media and in court filings, now compounded by Christina’s decision to sell the Nashville-area home she purchased in 2021.

In Josh’s October 10 filing, he claimed that his soon-to-be ex-wife has stunted income-generating opportunities for him and would further hurt his financial situation by selling the house where he’s been staying.

Josh Hall Says He Never Agreed to Sell the Tennessee Home Featured on ‘Christina in the Country’

Play

On October 3, Christina announced in her Instagram Stories that she was selling her Tennessee home, linking to the $4.5 million listing and calling the decision “bittersweet.” She also wrote two scathing Instagram Stories about Josh, calling him a “gold digging little biatch” and insisting it was time for him to leave the property.

Since her split from Josh, she’s been living with her three children at their primary residence in Newport Beach, California — a decision outlined in a temporary agreement filed on September 4 and reviewed by Heavy. The temporary agreement allowed for Josh to stay at the Tennessee house, known as “Parker Branch,” whenever it wasn’t rented out to temporary visitors. Christina also agreed at the time to pay a lump sum of $100,000 to Josh, to be used at his discretion.

In his October 10 filing, Josh said he’d spent 12 days at the property during the month of September and that Christina’s decision to sell Parker Branch occurred “without my consent and without a court order.” He also noted that she asked him on September 23 to sign a “written agreement” to sell it, but he didn’t agree. The next day, he claimed, she provided “a proposed Stipulation and Order” regarding the home sale, which he also didn’t sign.

Instead, he said in his filing, he “provided Christina with a global settlement offer,” but revealed that she “summarily rejected my offer” on September 30 and “then proceeded with the unilateral listing of the Parker Branch residence, without my consent.”

Josh said that he heard about Christina’s intention to sell it via social media, along with the rest of the public. He wrote in his filing that he’d moved to Tennessee believing he had a place to live; when the property had guests, he stayed with family members nearby.

“I will now suffer prejudice because my living expenses will undoubtedly increase,” he wrote of losing access to the house.

“She is in control of our entire marital estate,” he continued. “She has cut me out of our businesses post-separation, impacting my earnings. Christina has continued to maintain the marital status quo while I have endured significant changes, to my detriment.”

Though Christina bought the property on her own, Josh believes he has an “appreciation interest” in it because they made mortgage payments on the house together while they were married, per the court filing. The Parker Branch listing remained active at the time of publication, but a hearing is scheduled for late October to determine whether Josh’s request to halt the sale of the home will be granted.

Christina Hall Has Hinted at Trading Country Life for a California Vineyard, Which Has Josh Hall Hopping Mad

In recent weeks, Christina has hinted that she’s wants to shift away from the country to buy a getaway on a California vineyard, potentially even using it as the setting of a new series. In mid-September, according to People, she posted photos in her Instagram Stories of vineyards she was visiting in Napa Valley and wrote, “Think it’s time to get my own vineyard… Love it here.”

A month later, on October 13, she posted a photo of a pool surrounded by crops and mountains. She wrote over the image, “Christina in the Vineyard…coming soon.”

In Josh’s October 10 filing, he predicted that Christina would try to circumvent their previous agreement by claiming that the sale of Parker Branch is a business transaction.

“Any such argument is a farce,” he insisted. “Parker Branch was purchased for us to enjoy as a family. It was not a business investment.”

To try proving his point, Josh continued, “Christina has claimed that she wishes to sell Parker Branch so that she can pursue her new dream of owning a vineyard in Napa Valley. This is an entirely new and impulsive venture for her, unrelated to any ‘usual’ business that she has engaged

in.”

In February 2021, before she met Josh, Christina purchased the six-bedroom, six-bath home in Leipers Fork, just outside of Nashville, per People, and remained the sole owner of the property. The former couple met shortly after and were married by that October, according to court documents.

The Parker Branch property was home base for their “Christina in the Country” series, which launched in 2023. Josh appeared in the show, which chronicled them settling into the Tennessee home, raising small farm animals, and conducting renovations in the area.

In November 2022, Josh wrote on Instagram, “Another work trip in the beautiful state of Tennessee down. Being able to travel back and forth with my best friend working as a team and with an amazing crew of people spending time with family is second to none.”

By 2023, the exes launched their own production company to oversee a variety of TV shows including “Christina in the Country,” per Deadline. A second season wrapped filming on April 15, according to an Instagram post Josh made at the time, but HGTV has not announced a release date.