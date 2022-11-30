‘Christina in the Country’: Inside Details on Christina Hall’s New Show

Christina Hall has gone country. The longtime HGTV host, who rose to fame with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa on “Flip or Flop” and has hosted her solo series “Christina on the Coast” since 2019, is ready to share her life and work in Tennessee, her “home away from home,” in a second series. “Christina in the Country” premieres Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 8 pm Eastern and Pacific on HGTV and can be streamed on Discovery+. Here’s what you need to know about the show…

Christina Hall Calls Her Family’s New Life in the Country a ‘Dream Come True’

In an announcement about the new show, HGTV said “Christina in the Country” will be a six-episode docu-series that follows Christina, her kids and her husband of nearly a year, Josh Hall, as they put down roots on a Tennessee farm she’s turned into their second home. Each one-hour episode will follow Christina as she creates “breathtaking renovations” for Tennessee clients and makes family memories in the country.

“I’ve fallen in love with Tennessee and it truly has become our home away from home,” she said in a statement. “We’re enjoying all the perks of living in the country—the privacy, clean air, nature and clear night sky. And having the opportunity to grow my design business both here and in California is a dream come true.”

In an Instagram post announcing the premiere, Christina said the show is being co-produced by her and Josh. In March, the couple announced the formation of Unbroken Productions in partnership with Balthazar Entertainment and Glass Entertainment Group, the production company run by former “Inside Edition” host Nancy Glass. The Halls have also co-produced season 4 of “Christina on the Coast,” which premieres December 8 on HGTV.

Christina wrote at the time on Instagram, “Having my own production company to produce what I want has always been a huge dream! I love that I have the most hard working / creative partner in Josh and we have this amazing team to create content with.”

Christina & Josh Hall Co-Produced Her New Series

In early 2021, Christina bought herself a farmhouse on 23 acres near Franklin, Tennessee, according to People. She gave fans a look inside the updated home, now painted black instead of white, via Instagram on November 11. The family has spent a great deal of time there this year, including celebrating Thanksgiving with all three of Christina’s kids — 12-year-old Taylor and seven-year-old Brayden from her marriage to Tarek, and three-year-old Hudson from her marriage to Ant Anstead.

While her oldest children will appear on the show, it’s unclear if Hudson will, given the drama surrounding an ongoing custody dispute with Anstead, in which he has complained about her featuring their son in paid media, including her shows, without his consent.

In her social media announcement about the new show, Christina revealed that the first episode of “Christina in the Country” features a renovation for Josh’s sister Stacie Adams, who appeared on the MTV series “The Hills,” and her husband Joel.

“Expanding my brand and business is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and I appreciate them trusting us to start this series with their home,” Christina said.

Co- Producing this show with my husband, @unbrokenjosh, has been so fun and we are very proud of it! We have an amazing team both in California and Tennessee and I am grateful for all the teamwork that has gone into making both shows happen simultaneously. I know you all will love this show as much as we do and fall in love with the South!

Before Christina’s shows premiere, she’ll star in one final episode of “Flip or Flop” with ex-husband Tarek, airing on December 1 at 8 pm Eastern.