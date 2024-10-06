HGTV Star Posts Cryptic Messages Amid Divorce

HGTV star Christina Hall posted some cryptic messages on her Instagram Stories on Monday, September 30.

“Early mornings working, filming & flipping in Carson… Grateful this Bentley didn’t disappear into thin air like my other one,” she captioned a photo of her view from the driver’s seat. She held the steering wheel of her Bentley with her right hand and was driving just over 80mph according to the speedometer. Hall added the thinking face emoji to the post.

In a subsequent upload to her IG Stories, Hall shared a car selfie and added the caption, “Karma is in the air.” Some fans took to Reddit to react to Hall’s post, though most focused on the speed of her car. Others were left confused by her posts and wondered what she might have been referring to.

Christina Hall’s Post Likely Had to Do With Her Split From Josh Hall

Shortly after Hall posted her odd messages on social media, Us Weekly gave them some context thanks to a source.

Josh Hall was awarded one of the former couple’s two Bentleys as part of the divorce settlement. However, as the car was being transported from California to Tennessee, where Josh Hall lives, it was stolen, the source explained. A rep for Josh Hall confirmed this with the outlet.

It seems as though Christina Hall’s posts are about the missing Bentley.

As the outlet points out, things between Christina and Josh Hall have gotten messy since they filed for divorce in July 2024.

Things between Christina and Josh Hall have gotten a bit sticky on social media over the past couple of months. For example, in August, Josh Hall shared a photo of the word “hope” on his Instagram Stories. Christina Hall reshared the photo on her IG Stories, writing, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.'”

Fans Reacted to Christina Hall’s Post on Reddit

Shortly after Christina Hall shared her cryptic posts about the mysterious missing Bentley, many fans reacted on Reddit.

“She turns quick when she’s done with a relationship! Remember he was her “ride or die” and when she met him, she instantly felt that she wanted to protect him etc…now he’s on her sh** list. He never throws shade her way so idk what happened…she also has dropped friends quick who didn’t agree with her about relationships…seems hard to deal with,” one Redditor wrote.

“Ugh, Christina, can you just stay the F off of social media for a while? You’re embarrassing yourself,” someone else said.

“Her humble bragging while throwing shade is annoying. And to think I used to like her,” a third comment read.

“Josh couldn’t afford a Bentley, so something happened to make it disappear. Either he took out a gigantic loan to buy it or put some money down on a lease. Then, he stopped making payments and the car met up with the repo man. So it seems Christina went out and got a revenge car because she could. Doubt very much that Josh cares what she does. At any rate, she’s a fool for taking that car to Carson,” a fourth person added.

READ NEXT: Former RHONJ Star Recalls Unleashing on Andy Cohen