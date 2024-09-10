Christina Hall Accused of ‘Erratic and Malicious Behavior’ in Court Filing

Six weeks after HGTV star Christina Hall and her third husband, Josh Hall, filed for divorce in July 2024, they’ve reached some temporary agreements about dividing their assets, but not without throwing some serious shade at each other.

In court documents obtained by Heavy, Josh slammed his estranged wife in a filing dated August 29 for what he described as “erratic and malicious behavior,” saying he had “no confidence” that she would work with him “in a fair and equitable manner” during their divorce proceedings.

On September 4, many fans thought Christina was shading her ex in an Instagram post when she celebrated that her parents always taught her to be self-sufficient, writing that money “doesn’t buy ‘happiness’ but it does buy more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me.. and that makes me happy.”

Her post, it turns out, was shared the same day a court order was filed in Orange County that outlined a temporary division of the couple’s properties and Christina’s agreement to send Josh $100,000 to cover his post-split expenses.

Josh Hall Accuses Christina Hall of Cutting Off Access to Credit Card & Calling Paparazzi to Photograph Him

On July 24, Christina filed court documents accusing Josh of transferring $35,000 of her separate income, unbeknownst to her, into his own account the day after their split, according to ET Online. The outlet said Josh denied any wrongdoing when asked to comment, but Christina later wrote in her Stories that he “should be ashamed.”

In Josh Hall’s August 29 court filing, he said he had “no objection” to returning what was left of the money, but said he used some of the money to maintain upkeep of two rental properties they jointly own in the Nashville area.

“I have historically been responsible for managing both properties, which Christina gave me complete access to,” he asserted, claiming that as soon as they separated, she “unilaterally removed my access” to the LLC they started to manage the properties and cut off access to their joint American Express credit card “which was the primary card I used for daily expenses.”

So, Josh wrote in his filing, he asked the day-to-day property manager to divert their rental income to his account so he could continue to pay for things like housekeeping, internet service and a pool technician. In his response, he promised to provide Christina with an itemized account of the expenses and turn over management of the properties to her, but not without slamming her for the way the situation was handled.

“Throughout our marriage, I always handled our business accounts and properties,” he wrote. “Christina never had a problem with me managing our finances until we filed for divorce. Christina is a savvy businesswoman and is intricately involved in all our financial matters. Her purported lack of knowledge as to the management of this LLC is asinine.”

Josh also denied Christina’s previous accusations that when he returned to their home in Newport Beach, California, to pick up some of his belongings in mid-July, that he plugged in security cameras so he could keep an eye on her and her three kids, insisting he didn’t know how to do that and had no interest in eavesdropping on her.

“When I went to obtain some of my items from my closet, I noticed that my drawers had been ransacked and certain documents were missing,” he wrote in his filing. “I was then confronted by Christina and two of her friends. They proceeded to follow me around while recording me with their cell phones. Christina began making financial threats towards me, demanding to know how much money I intend to ‘steal’ from her as part of a settlement in our case. To avoid further conflict, I only grabbed a few items and left the home.”

In a footnote, Josh wrote that their attorneys arranged for him to gain additional access to the property on August 2 to pick up other items. He claimed that “Christina had notified the paparazzi, who were waiting for me outside the home.”

“Unfortunately, Christina has continued to litigate our divorce case through the media,” he wrote, “while I just wish to reach an amicable resolution, devoid of the tabloid drama.”

Josh also complained in his filing that “Christina has engaged in scorched-earth divorce tactics

from the moment we separated,” and added that “I believe that she is also seeking to have me removed from a contractual agreement we entered into for the production of a new HGTV show, ‘The Flip Off.'”

Josh and Christina Hall Reach Temporary Agreement on Properties & Funds

Play

The court order filed on September 4 outlines a temporary agreement between Josh and Christina that grants her exclusive use of their Newport Beach home and an apartment in Nashville, while he can stay at their home in nearby Franklin, featured on her show, “Christina in the Country.”

Though Christina purchased the home before they were married, the court stipulated that he can stay there as long as it’s vacant, without short-term renters present, and that Christina would reimburse Josh for any expenses incurred to maintain the property and their farm animals, often featured on her show, “Christina in the Country.”

Though Christina will oversee management of other rental properties they own in Tennessee and Nashville, the court filing said decisions on the division of those assets will be determined later in their divorce proceedings.

The order also said that within 48 hours of both parties signing the agreement, Christina would pay a lump sum of $100,000 to be “used by Josh for any purpose, including his interim financial needs as well as attorney’s fees, costs and forensic accounting fees.”

The September 4 filing did not address Josh’s concerns about his work with HGTV. The former couple had planned to appear together on a real estate flipping competition with Christina’s ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his second wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. The El Moussas told the press that filming would continue without Josh for the 2025 show, though it’s not clear who Christina is now paired with.