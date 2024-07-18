HGTV Star’s Shocking Divorce May Have Been a Long Time Coming

HGTV star Christina Hall is getting a divorce. News broke on July 16 that her husband had filed for divorce after three years of marriage, according to Page Six. Josh Hall cited “irreconcilable differences” for the grounds of the divorce.

He and Christina Hall wed in a small courthouse ceremony in 2021 before throwing a bigger wedding celebrating in Hawaii in September 2022. After the divorce filing, a source told People magazine that the couple “had issues in the marriage for quite some time.”

This is Hall’s third divorce. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead. She has two kids with EL Moussa and one son with Anstead.

Neither Christina Hall nor her husband have released any sort of public statement about their divorce at the time of this writing.

Christina Hall Said That Her Marriage to Josh Hall Was Successful Because of Communication

Most fans didn’t think that the Hall’s marriage was going to come to an end — especially because the two had been filming a new show together. “Flip Off” is a new series that features the Hall’s as well as Christina Hall’s ex-husband, El Moussa, and his wife, Heather Rae.

Interestingly, in an interview with E! News that was published just a few days before the divorce news broke, Christina Hall said that communication is what really made her marriage work.

“Keep communication open and then having alone time when we can, whether it’s date night, going on little trips—just things like that,” she told the outlet.

Also in that same interview, Christina Hall shared some personal goals for the upcoming year.

“I need things to be more peaceful and calm and just overall, less chaos, less drama,” she said. And, a little later on, the HGTV star said that things were going well for her on the home front.

“We’re in a good rhythm right now and I want it to stay that way. Just peace, calm, fun and as little chaos as possible,” she stated.

Josh Hall Joked About His Marriage Lasting

In March 2023, Josh Hall made a joke about his marriage.

“‘How long will this one last?'” he captioned an Instagram post, clearly poking fun at people who didn’t think that this marriage would stand the test of time.

Despite limiting comments on the post, a few fans have gone back to troll Josh Hall over the post.

“I guess your question has been answered @unbrokenjosh,” one person wrote after the divorce news broke.

“Just under 3 years,” another comment read.

“Not long according to TMZ,” someone else added.

“I think Josh’s possessiveness got too much for Christina, but that’s just my opinion… But if you look at any of their pictures… You can see how possessive he is,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Prior to their split, Christina and Josh Hall received tons of positive and supportive messages on the post. Fans really loved the two together and many thought that their union would last.

