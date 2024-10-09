Fans Rally Around Christina Hall Following Cryptic Post

HGTV star Christina Hall has been sharing updates about her ongoing divorce from husband Josh Hall. In an October 8 post, Christina shared a selfie with fans, but kept the personal update vague in her caption, writing, “Chapter 22: Wizard of awareness.

Unfortunately I often find out without even getting to f*** around.” Christina sported a newpaper-print top alongside a simple gold chain necklace in the selfie.

“Wizard of awareness” may be referring to a “daily oracle card” that comes with the message, “Your soul knows best; be still and observe.” While it is unclear if Christina’s post is about her divorce, fans took to her comment section to rally around the “Christina on the Coast” star.

Fans Show Christina Hall Their Support

Some fans pointed out that they were unsure exactly what Christina meant in her caption. “I don’t know what that means but you are still, hands down, my favourite HGTV show 🤗 please keep doing Christina on the coast!” one user wrote, with another fan adding, “I love your posts. Seriously. They are cryptic but relatable. 🔥 ❤️.”

Others simply sent the designer support. One fan wrote, “You win, because you’re still beautiful, successful and wonderful mom so. You’re a queen and never forget it 💛 👑.”

“Christina, you will overcome! You are a beautiful, strong woman who is incredibly talented! And a great mom! We love you!” another fan commented.

“Dont worry Christina….The older we get, the wiser we are. Don’t ever underestimate yourself. You will get through this and come out the other side. 😍,” a third fan added.

“You are a survivor and badass AF and can and will get through it like you always do! Positive energy and vibes only 💜 💜,” another user shared.

While Christina didn’t make mention of her ex in her post, some fans weren’t afraid to refer to him in their comments, with one such user writing, “He will regret his actions as the doors start to slam in his face. Good bye opportunity to prove the world you are not a gold digger and a pitiful man who takes advantage of someone.”

Christina Hall Launches New Brand for Her Design Firm

While she’s navigating ups and downs in her personal life, Christina is moving full steam ahead in her professional life, as she announced the new brand and website for her design firm Christina & Kylie in October 2024. Christina runs the firm with her friend and collaborator Kylie Wing.

According to the announcement post (shared by Brand & Web Designer Upside), the aim of Christina & Kylie’s relaunch is to make a “brand and digital space that reflected not only their sophisticated style but also their ability to create show-stopping, one-of-a-kind interiors that stand the test of time.”

The Christina & Kylie website notes that Christina has completed over 100 renovations in her time, and that Kylie joined the interior design world after spending a decade in the fashion world as a wardrobe stylist and losing her job in 2020. The site also offers a look at some of the projects the pair have completed in their time working together.

